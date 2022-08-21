Xavier Williams represents Lake Central's brand on and off the field

ST. JOHN — Something odd happened in Lake Central's 47-0 season-opening win over Munster on Friday night.

In the waning moments of the first quarter, a timeout was called. Generally, during timeouts the players on the football field are delivered water bottles to stay hydrated.

Whether at the smaller programs of the Region like Whiting, Bishop Noll and River Forest or the larger programs like Valparaiso, Merrillville and Lake Central, there are team managers who are tasked with getting the water for the players during the brief break in the action.

Lake Central junior running back Xavier Williams noticed that it had been a few moments that his defense didn't have any water, so he went and retrieved some of the bottles from the sideline and started passing them out to his teammates himself.

"I heard people yelling for water, so I just saw the opportunity to give it to them," said Williams, who rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Lake Central coach Rick Good noted one thing about the touching moment.

"I didn't see it, but he also didn't bring me any water during the timeout," Good joked as Williams laughed.

On the possession before he dispersed the water, all Williams did was cap off a four-play, 62-yard drive with a 53-yard rushing touchdown.

What separated Williams in that moment was instead of just hanging out on the sideline and continuously celebrating with his team after the score, his head was still in the game and he was paying attention to even the smallest detail like getting his team some water.

Williams cited the influence of his upbringing from his parents, Curtis and Angela, in that rare moment.

"I have definitely been raised right," Williams said. "My parents have always taught me to treat people how I would want to be treated — with respect. And since I have a little sister and a bunch of younger cousins, it's up to me to show them, too."

Good revealed one of Lake Central's secrets on Williams.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but (Xavier) is not an intimidating guy," he said. "The team managers follow him around and he does a nice job in the hallways with everyone and we're excited that he represents us."

Williams also struck the biggest blows in the first score for Lake Central (1-0) by rushing for 47 yards during the opening drive of the season, which was finished by quarterback Jonny Sorensen's 9-yard rushing TD.

Lake Central won its first three games last year before losing its last seven. Good said in order to turn the corner, his team is going to have to rely on Williams getting a healthy dose of carries as well as some other ball carriers getting some additional run during the course of the season, which Williams doesn't mind at all.

"As a running back, I want the ball in my hands, but I grew up with a lot of these guys and I want the younger guys to get the opportunity to do their thing to get that experience," said Williams.

In regards to the hierarchy where Williams places among area and Duneland running backs, Good thinks Williams is ready to ascend toward the top.

"(Xavier) flies under the radar a lot because he just comes in, leads and does what he needs to do," said Good. "He doesn't really promote himself a lot, but after his performance last year and (Friday), teams have to game plan for No. 26."