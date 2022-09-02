Zachary Brown, Valparaiso chase out LaPorte

VALPARAISO — The longer the game went on, the closer Valparaiso senior defensive lineman Zachary Brown seemed to get to LaPorte senior quarterback R.J. Anglin. His throws became quicker. He didn’t have a choice.

If he didn’t get the ball out, Brown was going to be there.

“We told him all week there’s going to be one of two things to happen,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “One, is our ends aren’t going to get pressure and we’ll have to push up the middle and he’s going to have to break contain or we’re going to get pressure from the outside. We didn’t do that tonight so it needed to be our guys in the middle pushing them out.”

Brown did just that, collecting only a handful of tackles — including one for a loss — but made his presence on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage increasingly known as Valparaiso (2-1, 1-0) got deeper and deeper into its 42-3 Duneland Athletic Conference win against LaPorte (0-3, 0-1).

“This is the best we’ve played,” Brown said. “I feel like we’ve definitely all come together. Week 1 we didn’t play as a team (losing 35-6 to Penn) but in practice we’ve talked about getting more physical and playing together more.”

Marshall emphasized over the offseason the importance of becoming a more physical football team. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Brown fits that mold leading the Viking defensive front. After about a quarter he routinely began to break through the LaPorte blockers and get after Anglin who completed 18-of-42 passes for 131 yards but critically was intercepted three times.

Brown is Valparaiso’s lone returning starter from its sectional championship team a season ago. He said that comes with additional responsibility to make sure he’s leading by example. Marshall called him a vocal leader and added that Brown’s many job duties include lining up the defensive linemen and linebackers on plays.

“He’s huge for us,” Marshall said. “We’ve got young linebackers behind him, too, and sometimes when you’ve got young on young there’s communication breakdowns. Zach has been our intermediary, if you will, between our linebackers and defensive ends.”

Valparaiso junior quarterback Justin Clark completed 9-of-14 passes for 91 yards and added 115 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Fellow junior Travis Davis picked up 111 yards and a touchdown on 14 touches, including a 38-yarder on Valpo’s opening offensive possession.

That score would prove to be enough for a Viking defense that’s gone the last two games without allowing a touchdown. Anglin found junior receiver Dylan Salisbury for seven catches and 101 yards but couldn’t get momentum going in Valparaiso territory. Junior kicker Jack Doty scored their lone points with a 37-yard kick early in the second quarter.

Marshall and Brown both agreed the road only gets tougher with the rest of the DAC awaiting. They’ll go on the road to play Michigan City next week still trying to figure out themselves.

“We can still be a lot better,” Brown said. “This feels really good. It feels like the team is playing for each other more, bonding more and just coming together. We came together as a unit tonight.”

