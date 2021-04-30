Four Region players selected to Hoosiers Reunion All-Star Classic

Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely and Michigan City's Trinity Thompson continue to pile up the accolades.

The standout seniors, who led the state in scoring and rebounding, respectively, were two of the 18 girls players chosen for the 16th annual Hoosiers Reunion All-Star Classic on Saturday. The game will be held at the famed Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, where the movie "Hoosiers" was filmed. Tip-off for the girls contest is at 11 a.m. Region time with the boys game beginning at 3 p.m.

"This is definitely really cool. I was very honored to get the invitation like, 'Oh wow! The Hoosier Gym actually asked me to come play!'" Thompson said, laughing. "I'm like that with almost everything, though, because you can't take anything for granted. Nobody really owes you anything, so when you get something like this, you just have to be very thankful because they didn't even have to consider you."

Thompson, a Northern Kentucky recruit, averaged 22.6 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.