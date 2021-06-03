Freshman phenom Aidan Gutierrez hopes to continue championship season

VALPARAISO — Nothing grips golf audiences more than competitors either too young or too old for anyone to reasonably expect them to do what they are doing.

Think: Tiger Woods winning the U.S. Junior Amateur at age 15, the U.S. Amateur at 18, the Masters by 12 strokes at 21. Think: Phil Mickelson winning the Masters four days before turning 51, and Tom Watson at 59 with an artificial hip coming within sinking an 8-foot putt of winning the British Open.

Age-defying golfers inspire little-white-ball chasers, young and old, to race to the first tee with thoughts of recapturing the past or hurrying the future. They grow the game.

Based on the season he’s having for Valparaiso High School, freshman Aidan Gutierrez has the potential to grow golf locally. Already, a buzz about the wunderkind who turned 15 in March is building throughout the Region.

In early May, Gutierrez shot a 70 to win the Rensselaer Invitational at Curtis Creek, then a week later won the Uebele Invitational at Beechwood in LaPorte. He shot a 69, despite carding a bogey on each of the last two holes. During his round that started on No. 14, word spread to the pro shop that he had lipped out a birdie putt on 18 and proceeded to birdie five of the next six holes. Buzz-worthy stretch.