Freshman running beyond his years for Crown Point
alert urgent
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD | NOTES

Freshman running beyond his years for Crown Point

Weston Hulen, Crown Point

Weston Hulen is holding his own as a freshman with a talented distance group in Crown Point.

 David P. Funk, The Times

CROWN POINT — Weston Hulen doesn’t look like a freshman on the track. The Crown Point runner has a quiet edge to him. He doesn’t like to lose.

During a race at Portage this season, Bulldogs coach Nick Bruno remembers Hulen coming around the turn for the last lap holding his ribs.

“We were kind of worried because we knew he was cramping up but he just took off and finished the race,” Bruno said. “That’s the stuff that you don’t see a lot of kids do, especially as a freshman. He was probably in some pain and discomfort but he picked it up on his last lap. Little things like that that we’re seeing are pretty incredible.”

Hulen wasn’t about to let it ruin his race.

“I was like, ‘I have this cramp but I can stay up here. No one’s making a move,” he said. “It wasn’t the worst thing in the world. It wasn’t something that was going to make me lose.”

Quality running is all around Hulen. His parents, Anne and Jerry, both ran marathons.

The Bulldogs' distance group is experienced and accomplished, too. Seniors Cole Simmons, Quinton Bock and Anthony Saberniak are an ideal group for Hulen to be around as a ninth grader. Bruno said that group serves as a role model for him.

“It’s pretty special,” Hulen said. “They tell me stories about all the things that have happened to them. It motivates me more to stay with it.”

Hulen runs distance relay events with some of those guys.

Crown Point coaches ran Hulen on the first leg on the 3,200-meter relay at Wednesday’s Duneland Athletic Conference meet. They knew they could count on him to give the team a good start if an opponent started fast.

The team won, turning in a time of 8:12.37, four seconds better than second-place Chesterton.

Hulen has a tendency to run to the level of competition. He ups his game when he knows he has to but sometimes doesn’t run his best when he can get away with it.

“I feel like I’m always giving my best, whether or not there’s good competition but I’m definitely digging in when I see guys there running with good speed, good times,” Hulen said.

At the Kokomo Relays on April 20, Hulen ran a 2:02 split in the 3,200-meter relay and then finished second in the 3,200-meter run at 10:14.72. There was great competition there.

“He’s going out there to compete for the win, to put himself in contention to win. Time is almost secondary,” Crown Point distance coach Erik Forehand said. “He’s run some pretty great races coming off of tired legs.”

With the postseason around the corner, Hulen isn’t setting any goals.

“I’m just going to run my best and go for more (personal records),” he said. “I just want to stick with it, do what I’m doing.”

Guerra, Hoffman run well in Palatine

Highland senior Lucas Guerra posted another sub-nine-minute 3,200 on May 8 at the Distance Night event in Palatine, Ill. That was good for second place in a field of some of the best athletes in the Midwest.

Kankakee Valley junior Justin Hoffman won his heat and set a new personal best with a 9:29.35. He was fifth on the event’s undercard.

