Freshman running beyond his years for Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Weston Hulen doesn’t look like a freshman on the track. The Crown Point runner has a quiet edge to him. He doesn’t like to lose.

During a race at Portage this season, Bulldogs coach Nick Bruno remembers Hulen coming around the turn for the last lap holding his ribs.

“We were kind of worried because we knew he was cramping up but he just took off and finished the race,” Bruno said. “That’s the stuff that you don’t see a lot of kids do, especially as a freshman. He was probably in some pain and discomfort but he picked it up on his last lap. Little things like that that we’re seeing are pretty incredible.”

Hulen wasn’t about to let it ruin his race.

“I was like, ‘I have this cramp but I can stay up here. No one’s making a move,” he said. “It wasn’t the worst thing in the world. It wasn’t something that was going to make me lose.”

Quality running is all around Hulen. His parents, Anne and Jerry, both ran marathons.

The Bulldogs' distance group is experienced and accomplished, too. Seniors Cole Simmons, Quinton Bock and Anthony Saberniak are an ideal group for Hulen to be around as a ninth grader. Bruno said that group serves as a role model for him.