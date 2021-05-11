Freshman's time has arrived with Boone Grove

“Playing in high school is way different than playing travel,” Meinert said. “I get to play with my friends, and we have an awesome time together.”

Meinert is one of six freshmen on the varsity roster this season, as well as four pitchers on the team. Juniors Skyler Katschke and Jamie Botma were set to be the pitchers last season before COVID-19 brought an end to the year. Botma has established herself as Boone Grove’s first baseman, while Katschke and freshman Mariah Atteberry have also gotten their turns in the circle.

“I have a lot of very talented friends and it’s awesome being able to start something with them (at Boone Grove),” Meinert said. “(The other pitchers) push me to be better because I know how good they are. I obviously have to keep working hard because they’re right there. I’d like to think I push them as well.”

Meinert began her high school career by not giving up an earned run in her first six appearances. She was finally tagged for three earned runs in a 6-2 loss to Crown Point last Saturday. Despite the loss, Saunders came away with renewed faith in his freshmen hurler, as well as his young team.