Freshman's time has arrived with Boone Grove

BOONE GROVE — Long before Natalee Meinert put on a Boone Grove uniform for the first time, the freshman pitcher dreamed of what it would be like to pitch for the Wolves.
Meinert would watch game film of former Boone Grove pitchers Amanda Hawrot and Kellie Marcheschi as she was coming up through middle school. Old enough to pitch for the Wolves, Meinert is following in the footsteps of her childhood role models.
“They were always the players that I would watch,” Meinert said. “I always wanted to be like them.”
Longtime Boone Grove coach Ron Saunders had the comfort of leaning on Hawrot and Marcheschi for the better part of a decade before the latter graduated in 2019 and headed to Western Illinois. Marcheschi was named a Second Team All-Summit League selection on Tuesday. While Marcheschi was known for dismissing opposing hitters with blazing speed, Hawrot picked her spots in a chess match with her opponent. Saunders sees a lot of Hawrot in Meinert.
“Amanda was so good at controlling the pitches and hitting her spots,” Saunders said. “Very rarely did she miss, and that is where Natalie is right now.”
Meinert has embraced the psychology of pitching and a lot of that has stemmed from the film study she did when she was younger. Meinert also has years of playing travel softball under her belt with the Invaders.
“Playing in high school is way different than playing travel,” Meinert said. “I get to play with my friends, and we have an awesome time together.”
Meinert is one of six freshmen on the varsity roster this season, as well as four pitchers on the team. Juniors Skyler Katschke and Jamie Botma were set to be the pitchers last season before COVID-19 brought an end to the year. Botma has established herself as Boone Grove’s first baseman, while Katschke and freshman Mariah Atteberry have also gotten their turns in the circle.
“I have a lot of very talented friends and it’s awesome being able to start something with them (at Boone Grove),” Meinert said. “(The other pitchers) push me to be better because I know how good they are. I obviously have to keep working hard because they’re right there. I’d like to think I push them as well.”
Meinert began her high school career by not giving up an earned run in her first six appearances. She was finally tagged for three earned runs in a 6-2 loss to Crown Point last Saturday. Despite the loss, Saunders came away with renewed faith in his freshmen hurler, as well as his young team.
“It’s more about what they learned about themselves,” Saunders said. “I knew the talent that I had coming in. The juniors I already knew, and I knew we were good enough to compete with anyone. When you go toe-to-toe with a nationally ranked team, that says something. I start four freshmen, and I wasn’t really sure what to expect. They only got three earned runs off Natalee. She showed a lot in that game.”
The lessons will keep on coming for Meinert and the Wolves (11-5). Boone Grove is hitting the meat of its schedule this week with two games already in the books and a rivalry battle with Wheeler on Wednesday before the Porter County Conference tournament this weekend.
“The year has been a roller coaster so far, but it’s quite exciting,” Meinert said. “I just want to go out with a bang. We have a really talented group of girls and if we do what we need to do, we can go pretty far.”