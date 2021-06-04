Freshmen-laden South Central survives no-hitter for regional rematch

“Brady’s a quarterback for the football team. He definitely has everyone’s ear,” Coulter said. “He’s a vocal leader for sure for us, and Bricen is our biggest cheerleader on the team; he’s kind of our pick-me-up rah-rah guy. Those two, as long as they’re not getting into brotherly love arguments, they’re definitely very strong personalities, and two guys that the rest of the guys look up to. The guys look up to Todd Snyder as well.”

One key for South Central, according to its coach, is to look across the diamond at Washington Township, which is different from looking up to the Senators.

Even with that veteran leadership, the Satellites won’t bring nearly as much experience to the field as their Saturday morning opponent.

It will be the third matchup between South Central and Washington Township. The Senators won the first two by scores of 12-6 and 5-3.

“They start seven seniors, so there is a bit of an experience advantage for sure, but we know we can compete with them,” said Coulter, whose team is 4-2 in one-run games. “We owe them a little redemption.”

Washington scored three runs in the top of the seventh in the Porter County Conference final to rally to a 5-3 victory.