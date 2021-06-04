Freshmen-laden South Central survives no-hitter for regional rematch

UNION MILLS — What is a coach supposed to say to his team that makes it to the sectional final and gets no-hit? What does he tell his freshman relief pitcher who inherits one runner in the final inning and quickly finds himself with runners on second and third and nobody out?
If you’re South Central baseball coach Zach Coulter, you tell your team something along the lines of, “Great win, guys!” and you tell your reliever, “Atta boy!”
Oregon-Davis sophomore Conner Danford tossed a no-hitter and lost to the Satellites, 1-0, on Memorial Day.
“There was only one hit in the game, so if you like defense and pitching, it was your kind of game,” Coulter said. “It was a leadoff single in the bottom of the first. One-of-a-kind game, that’s for sure. They made four or five diving plays and we had a couple of nice picks at first base. It was a pretty clean game defensively.”
Danford, who according to Coulter, is “really talented, really dynamic,” hit five batters during his no-hitter, but was able to maintain his shutout until the top of the seventh. South Central (18-12) turned two hit-batsmen, a fielder’s choice and a run-scoring passed ball into the only run they needed to advance to Saturday’s regional showdown vs. Washington Township (23-7) at 10 a.m. Region time at South Bend Washington.
The Satellites’ 1-0 lead, taken in the top of the seventh, quickly was in danger.
Freshman Brayden Grass took a one-hit shutout with one walk and eight strikeouts into the final inning. After he walked the leadoff hitter, Coulter called another freshman, Bradley Ferrell, to the mound.
“Four-pitch walk to the second batter,” Coulter said. “Then he got called for a controversial balk, runners at second and third, no outs.”
Controversial balk: redundant.
What happened next?
“Then three strikeouts,” Coulter said.
Then a celebration.
It’s fitting that a pair of freshmen were the heroes for the Satellites in the one-of-a-kind game. They carry 15 freshmen on the 28-man roster. Grass (6-1, 3.56 ERA, 59 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings) is the ace of the staff. Ferrell leads the team in batting average (.433), RBIs (29), extra-base hits (21) and OPS (1.199). As a pitcher, he has 42 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings.
“We’re not shying away from using the young guys,” Coulter said. “When Brayden Grass is on the mound, our second baseman, left fielder, and first baseman are all freshmen. Leadership from our upperclassmen has really helped give us a maturity level.”
Much of that leadership, Coulter said, comes from the Glisic brothers, Brady, a senior, and Bricen, a junior, and from senior Todd Snyder, the leadoff hitter who plays shortstop when he’s not pitching.
“Brady’s a quarterback for the football team. He definitely has everyone’s ear,” Coulter said. “He’s a vocal leader for sure for us, and Bricen is our biggest cheerleader on the team; he’s kind of our pick-me-up rah-rah guy. Those two, as long as they’re not getting into brotherly love arguments, they’re definitely very strong personalities, and two guys that the rest of the guys look up to. The guys look up to Todd Snyder as well.”
One key for South Central, according to its coach, is to look across the diamond at Washington Township, which is different from looking up to the Senators.
Even with that veteran leadership, the Satellites won’t bring nearly as much experience to the field as their Saturday morning opponent.
It will be the third matchup between South Central and Washington Township. The Senators won the first two by scores of 12-6 and 5-3.
“They start seven seniors, so there is a bit of an experience advantage for sure, but we know we can compete with them,” said Coulter, whose team is 4-2 in one-run games. “We owe them a little redemption.”
Washington scored three runs in the top of the seventh in the Porter County Conference final to rally to a 5-3 victory.
“We knew all along that the regional road would run through Washington,” Coulter said.
But the Satellites’ preparation for the South Bend Washington Regional does not stop with Washington Township. Otherwise, Coulter would not have made arrangements for his team, which has not played a night game this season, to hold a night practice under the lights of a nearby stadium.
“I’m really hyped up to see how we’ll handle that type of win-or-go-home game against (the Senators),” Coulter said. “There’s no reason not to go out and play loose. Maybe we can get them in a situation where if we can score early, get through the first inning, we know their hitters really well, maybe we can put the nerves on them a little bit.”