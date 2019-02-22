Highland's Ethan Churilla and Munster Kyle Adams have quality chances to improve on last season's results at the IHSAA boys swimming and diving finals in Indianapolis.
Churilla captured the top seed for Saturday's championship heat of the 100-yard freestyle. He finished in 44.84 seconds in Friday's prelims.
He's seeded third in the 50 free (20.58). Last year, Churilla placed third in both events.
Adams claimed the top seed in the 100 breaststoke (54.27). He tied for sixth in last year's event.
The Seahorses are seeded second in the 200 medley relay (1:30.81). Teammate Holden Raffin is seeded second in the 200 individual medley (1:48.79) and third in the 100 backstroke (48.55). Grant Afman is seeded second in the 100 butterfly (48.81). Munster's 400 free relay is seeded fifth (3:07.08).
Chesterton also has more than one swimmer in a championship heat. Andrew Alders is seeded third in the 200 free (1:39.11) and fifth in the 100 fly 49.00). Teammate Lucas Piunti is seeded fourth in the 200 IM (1:50.56) and seventh in the 100 back (50.31). Ethan Wing is seeded eighth in the 100 free (46.21). The Trojans are seeded third in the 200 free relay (1:24.58) and 400 free relay (3:05.74) and seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:34.78).
Michigan City's Jack Smith is seeded third in the 100 fly (48.82) and fifth i the 100 back (49.75).
Lake Central's Riley Ingram is seeded fourth in the 50 free (20.84) and fifth in the 100 free (45.6). LC is seeded sixth in the 400 free relay (3:08.09).
Valparaiso is seeded seventh in the 200 free relay (1:25.94) and eighth in the 400 free relay (3:10.38).
Boys basketball
Kouts 66, LaCrosse 44: Anthony Norman led four players in double figures as the Mustangs (20-3, 6-1) defeated the Tigers (8-13, 3-4) in Porter County Conference play.
Cole Wireman added 14 points, Zac Nomanson 13 and Cale Wireman 12.
Hayden McDougal had 13 points for LaCrosse, while Kaleb Frazier added 11.
Westville 26, South Central 24: Brayden Qualkenbush scored nine points in a PCC win over the Satellites.
Marquette Catholic 65, Goshen 51: Colin Kenney had a game-high 32 points to lead the Blazers (14-8) over the Redskins.
Penn 78, Merrillville 65: Keon Thompson scored 24 points, but the Pirates lost to the Kingsmen.
Rischard Balkcom added 14 points. Will Fulton had 12. Juwan Bandy scored 11.