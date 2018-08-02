The IHSAA and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame have entered into a three‐year agreement to be the exclusive video content producer of the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic.
The 42nd annual Boys Classic will take place the following day on Dec. 29 and teams include the 2018 4A Champion Warren Central, Westview, Center Grove, and Valparaiso.
The 35th annual Girls Classic will take place on Dec. 28 and teams include 2018 3A Champion Northwestern, Bedford North Lawrence, Jeffersonville, and Homestead.
The eight games will air on the IHSAA’s online video platform, IHSAAtv.org (part of the IHSAA Champions Network), and on the ISC Sports Network. The 2018 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic will be played at the New Castle Fieldhouse on Dec. 28 and 29.
“We are excited about this partnership,” said IHSAA Director of Broadcast Operations Heath Shanahan in a news release. “With the synergies and shared mission of our organizations, it only makes sense that we be involved in such a great tournament.”
“In an ever‐changing landscape of media consumption, aligning with the IHSAA and their media platforms presented the best opportunity to showcase our event to a larger audience, spotlighting some of the best teams, players and coaches on the Indiana high school basketball landscape,” notes Hall of Fame executive director Chris May. “We are excited by the possibilities this arrangement presents.”
Fans will be able to watch the contests on IHSAAtv.org, on the IHSAAtv mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android, on the IHSAAtv social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube), on the IHSAAtv OTT Suite (Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire), and on television on the ISC Sports Network. Channel listings and area coverage for the ISC Sports Network will be announced closer to the date of the Hall of Fame Classic.
Slicer passes available at LaPorte High School: LaPorte's Athletic Department is now selling 2018-19 Slicer passes at the athletics office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pass allows admittance to all home athletic events, excluding tournaments and Invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. Passes may be purchased in increments of 10 ($35), 15 ($52.50) or 20 ($70) admittances, is transferable and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. Seniors 62 and older may purchase an all-sports pass for $30. A pass may be reloaded using a credit or debit card.