Times No. 1 Crown Point defeated Indianapolis Cathedral 78-48 Friday to win the Twin Lakes Tournament title in girls basketball play.
Jessica Carrothers had 34 points in the win for the Bulldogs, who trailed by two points at halftime.
Valparaiso lost 48-44 to Mount Vernon (Fortville) in the third-place game.
Aleah Ferngren had 14 points.
In the semifinals, Crown Point defeated Mount Vernon 54-31.
Jessica Carrothers led the Bulldogs with 18 points, Ellie Vandeel scored 10.
Sarah Douglas and Aleah Ferngren each scored 15 points, but Valparaiso lost 62-55 to Indianapolis Cathedral.
Jessica Gast added 11.
Hoops4Pink: No. 4 Bishop Noll edged South Bend St. Joseph 59-58 to win its pool.
The Warriors (13-0) will face Centerville, Ohio, at 7 :30 p.m. Saturday for the title.
Hanover Central Tournament: Knox defeated Hebron 56-36 in the title game.
Haley Rokosz had a game-high 20 points to lead Hebron past Hobart 55-30 in the semifinals.
Sydney Earley added 11 for the Hawks, while Kyra Slater scored 10.
Whiting defeated Roosevelt 60-14 for seventh place. Romeoville (Illinois) defeated Hanover Central48-45 for fifth. Griffith defeated Hobart 39-32 for third.
Grace Nestich scored a game-high 12 points to lead Hobart past Hanover Central 34-29.
Amanda Schreiber had 10 for the Wildcats.
Julia Blue scored 19 points ub a 42-31 win over Whiting. Amanda Schreiber added 11 points.
Northridge Tournament: Merrillville defeated Rushville 51-43 but lost 63-38 to Columbia City.
Portage lost 60-35 to the host Raiders before defeating East Noble 71-46.
Kankakee Valley Tournament: Emma Nolan scored a game-high 32 points to lead No. 2 Marquette Catholic to a 68-39 semifinal win.
Sophia Nolan added 15 points.
Mishawaka Marian Holiday Tournament: Ryin Ott scored 22 points to lead LaPorte to a 59-30 win over South Bend Adams in the opening round.
Keatyn Boren added 11 for the Slicers.
Ryin Ott scored 28 to lead LaPorte past McCutcheon 59-42 in the Slicers' second game. Alanti Biggers had 12.
Munster defeated South Bend Adams 48-39 but lost 51-43 to McCutcheon.
Boys basketball
Morgan Township 81, North Judson 67: Trevor Braden led three players in double figures with 27 points.
Cody Maxwell added 23 points, while Tate Ivanyo had 19.
LaPorte Classic: The Slicers finished 2-0 in the event at Indiana Wesleyan.
LaPorte defeated Twin Lakes 74-45 and upset Class 4A No. 9-ranked Logansport 82-79.
Huntington North Classic: Merrillville defeated New Haven 73-69 and Lowell 73-64.
The Red Devils also lost 66-28 to the host Vikings.
Hebron Tournament: River Forest defeated the host Hawks 54-46 for the title.
The Ingots defeated South Newton 71-24 earlier. Hebron defeated South Bend Career Academy 62-45.
Lebanon Tournament: Colin Kenney had 15 points, but Marquette Catholic lost 62-56 to Perry Meridian.
Joe Andershock added 11 points for the Blazers (5-2), while Jalen Russell added 10.
Rich South Tournament: Michigan City defeated Chicago Bowen 73-32.
Hammond defeated Rich Central (Illinois) 79-72.
Chicago Vocational Academy defeated Bowman 61-56.