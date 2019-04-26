Hobart scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Chesterton 5-4 in baseball action Friday.
Matthew Benton had a double, run scored and RBI for the Brickies. Bobby Babcock had two hits and a run scored.
Garrett Fairbanks had two hits for the Trojans.
South Central 13, Westville 0 (5 innings): Trent Smoker tossed a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead the Satellites (10-4) over the Blackhawks in Porter County Conference play.
Smoker helped his cause, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Kyle Schmack was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Wes Battleday added a double.
Kouts 8, LaCrosse 5: Will Carpenter was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to lead the Mustangs (5-3, 3-2) over the Tigers (1-8, 0-4) in PCC action.
Owen Winters was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Hunter Yager added a double.
Washington Township 8, Boone Grove 2: Myles Debold and William Roberts each had doubles to lead the Senators over the Wolves in PCC play. Roberts also picked up the win, scattering four hits over six innings with eight strikeouts. James Hernandez was 1-for 1 with two RBIs.
Portage 10, Whiting 0 (6 innings): Scottie Hanson was 3-for-4 with a double and triple to lead the Indians.
Danny Bruno was 2-for-4 with a triple. Jack Dickson was 2-for-2 with a double. John Medina was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Evam Gerike got the win on the mound, striking out five in four innings.
Softball
Boone Grove 12, Washington Township 2 (6 innings): Kailyn Coates was 4-for-4 with a double, triple, a run scored and three RBIs in the Wolves' win over the Senators in PCC play.
Kellie Marcheschi went the distance with 11 strikeouts. She was also 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Elise Richards was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
Griffith 6, Michigan City 5 (9 innings): Ashley Shepard and Rhiannon Banks each had doubles to help the Panthers outlast the Wolves.
Saleena Brunson, Vanessa Bullion and Jessica Terzarial each had two hits for Griffith.
Sativa Santana and Micah Ruhe each had two RBIs for Michigan City.
Whiting 8. Clark 3: Abby Toth was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Oilers.
Sydney Maley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Ashley Shrader wsa 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Stephanie Zandy was 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI for the Pioneers. Jessica Woods had two RBIs, and Alexis Vallejo was 2-for-3.
Boys golf
Boone Grove 175, Munster 187: Aaron Lukas and Conner Lucas shared medalist honors at 41 to lead the Wolves over the Mustangs.
Girls tennis
Lake Central 3, Chesterton 2: Belle Watts won 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 singles to lead the Indians over the Trojans in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Olivia Vesling and Hailee Ellenwood of Chesterton rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.