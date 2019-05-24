Joel Holtcamp went the distance Friday, scattered eight hits and registered five strikeouts in Andrean's 5-2 semifinal win over Twin Lakes at the Class 3A Kankakee Valley Sectional.
Tyler Nelson was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the 59ers. Mike Jarek was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Class 2A Whiting Sectional: Milan Wendrickx combined on a no-hitter and helped his cause, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored, three steals and two RBIs in a 19-0 five-inning win over Bowman Academy.
Aleazar Camarillo was 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs scored and three steals for the Ingots (12-11). Nick Brock was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Paul Schultz was 2-for-3 with an RBI, run scored and steal. Blake Shrewsbury was 2-for-4 with six steals, two runs scored and an RBI.
River Forest meets Whiting for the championship Monday.
Softball
Class A Washington Township Sectional: Katelyn Majda tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead Washington Township past Marquette Catholic 4-1 in the semifinals
Washington Township faces Morgan Township in Saturday's championship.
Morgan Spicer was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and run scored.
Isabella Pacheco doubled for the Blazers. Sara Molina was 2-for-3. Summer Johnson had five strikeouts in six innings.
Boys golf
Illiana Christian 168, Marquette Catholic 191: Lawton Bouwer was medalist with a 39 to help the Vikings remain unbeaten at 17-0 with a win over the Blazers (9-3).
Parish Townes added a 40.
Michael Sakich and Anthony Bui had 46s for Marquette.
Lowell 187, Griffith 214: Jordan Harris was medalist with a 37 to lead the Red Devils over the Panthers in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.