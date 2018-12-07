Cale Wireman scored a game-high 21 points and added six steals to lead Times No. 4 Kouts to a 63-40 Porter County Conference boys basketball win over South Central.
Cole Wireman added 12 points for the Mustangs (5-0, 2-0). Brent Wireman added eight points, eight assists and eight steals.
Zach Christy and Brady Glisic each had 14 points for the Satellites (1-5, 0-1).
Marquette Catholic 76, Lighthouse 72: Colin Kenney scored a game-high 26 points to help the Blazers (3-1) defeat the Lions.
Dayn Staab had 12 points, while Jake Tarnow scored 10.
Westville 55, Boone Grove 54: Jace Woods led three players in double figures with 16 points for the Blackhawks in the close PCC win.
Josh Dechantal had 14 points, and Jose Jenkins had 12.
Hanover Central 76, River Forest 57: Luke Barach had a game-high 18 points to lead the Wildcats over the Ingots in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Dominic Lucido added 14.
Ryan Lafollette had 17 for River Forest. Jalen Perkins added 16 points, while Alex Mosqueda had 14.
Covenant Christian 75, Culver Community 43: Gavin Heerema had a game-high 26 points to lead the Knights (3-1) over the Cavaliers.
Ben Lins added 21 points. Cade Walstra had 14.
Girls basketball
Portage 56, Chesterton 50, OT: Kristen Cravens hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points, helping the Indians (4-6, 1-2) upset the No. 7 Trojans (6-4, 1-2) in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Trolisia Lacey added 10 points.
Michigan City 59, Lake Central 57, OT: Hannah Noveroske had a game-high 29 points to help the No. 6 Wolves (5-3, 3-0) eke past the Indians (3-9, 0-3) in DAC play.
De'Naya Hall had 12 points, and Janicia Anderson added 10.
Taylor Jaksich had 20 for LC. Sara Zabrecky added 18.
LaPorte 64, Merrillville 61: Ryin Ott had 19 points to lead the Slicers over the Pirates in DAC play.
Riley Ott added 13 points. Keatyn Boren added 10.
Hebron 57, LaCrosse 44: Katyln Cherry had a game-high 20 points to lead the Hawks (7-3, 2-1) over the Tigers (6-4, 1-1) in PCC play.
Haley Rokosz and Carsyn Ryan each added 11 points.
Katie Bell had 18 for LaCrosse. Claire Garwood added 12 points.
Football
Annual Mustang Toy Roundup runs through Dec. 12: The Mustang Toy Roundup will run through Dec. 12.
For over 35 consecutive years, the players of the Munster football teams and Munster High School clubs and groups have decided to help as many children as possible during the holiday season. Interested parties can send a new unwrapped toy valued at $10.00 or more. Those of you that would rather have a player or student shop for you may send a check made out to Mustang Football —Toys and send it to: Jason Grunewald or Leroy Marsh at Munster High School, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster, Indiana, 46321.
Toys can also be given to a Munster football player or coach or dropped off at the Munster High School Athletic Office between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All toys must be collected no later than Dec. 12 so that we may distribute the toys to the children.