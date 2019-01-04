Brent Wireman led four players in double figures with 19 points Friday, leading Times No. 2 Kouts past North Judson 75-48 in boys basketball play.
He also led the team with eight assists and seven steals.
Zac Nomanson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (9-0). Cole Wireman had 17 points, while Anthony Norman had 10.
Morgan Township 82, Boone Grove 71: Trevor Braden had 27 points to lead the Cherokees (7-1, 2-0) over the Wolves (1-8, 0-4) in Porter County Conference play.
Cody Maxwell had 23 points, while Hunter Swivel scored 15.
Washington Township 63, LaCrosse 51: Colin Burton scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Senators (7-2, 3-0) over the Tigers (3-6, 2-2) in PCC play.
Austin Darnell added 13 points. Jared Armstrong and Zach Brys each scored 11.
Hayden McDougal led LaCrosse with 17 points. Kaleb Frazier had 16 points, while Ben Garwood scored 11.
Girls Basketball
Calumet 50, River Forest 25: Jai Reed and Kennedie Armstrong each had 11 points to lead the Warriors (7-7, 2-3) over the Ingots (2-15, 0-5) in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Portage 63, Valparaiso 50: Kristen Cravens scored 10 points to lead the Indians (8-10, 2-3) over the Vikings (7-11, 2-3) in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Kiana Oelling scored a game-high 14 points for Valparaiso.
Griffith 48, Wheeler 37: Julissa Hamm had a team-high 18 points to lead the Panthers (6-10, 1-4) over the Bearcats (4-12, 2-3) in GSSC play.
Ariel Esquivel added 11.
Highland 44, Hobart 34: Michaela Schmidt had a game-high 17 points to lead the Trojans (6-10, 2-2) over the Brickies (3-14, 0-4) in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.
Grace Nestich had 13 for Hobart.