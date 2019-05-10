Tommy Philpot carded a 75 Friday to help Lake Central place second at the 83rd annual Uebele Invitational at Beechwood Golf Course in LaPorte.
Penn won the crown with a 313. The Indians finished at 321. Gina Panici added a 76.
Valparaiso was fourth at 325. Andrew Karr shot a 77.
Chesterton placed fifth at 328. Sean Elliott had a 78, while teammate Devin Trusty fired a 79.
Michigan City's Nick Gushrowski carded a 75.
Baseball
Valparaiso 6, Illiana Christian 2: Grant Comstock went the distance with seven strikeouts in the win.
Noah Comstock was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Ty Gill was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Jack Cahill was 2-for-4 with an RBI. CJ Opperman was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Eddison Spoelman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Illiana.
Lake Central 13, Griffith 3 (5 innings): Ian Lukowski was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, four RBIs and a run scored to lead the Indians, who scored six runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth.
Nolan Zahorsky was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Evan Hand was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Matt Fundich was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Alex James went the distance with five strikeouts.
Hanover Central 3, Whiting 0: Nolan Tucker (three innings), Adam Graham (two innings) and Bret Matthys (two innings) combined to shut out the Oilers.
Jared Comia was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Jake Carstensen had a double and RBI.
Softball
Chesterton 7, Highland 1: Lexi Benko tossed a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and helped her cause, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.
Maddie Snemis was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Micaela Iacovetti was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Kaitlyn Carr was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.
Badminton
IHSA State tournament: TF South senior Ivy Flores finished her prep career Friday, going 2-2 in singles play.
Flores won her first two matches, defeating Casey Kirschsieper of Oak Park River Forest 22-20, 21-17 and Mia Gabelev of New Trier 21-12, 21-15.
In the third round, Flores lost 21-4, 21-7 to Kellie Liu of Fremd. She then lost 21-18, 21-11 to Ariana O'Donnell of Barrington in consolation action.