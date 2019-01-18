Brandon Newman had a game-high 31 points Friday, helping Times No. 1 Valparaiso remain in first place in the Duneland Athletic Conference with an 81-44 win over Lake Central.
Colton Jones added nine points for the Vikings (11-4, 3-0).
Dominic Ciapponi had 15 points for the Indians (7-8, 1-2). Nick Anderson had 10.
Marquette Catholic 74, Mishawaka Marian 59: The Blazers (10-4) drained a season-high 15 3-pointers in the win over the Knights.
Colin Kenney, who drained five 3-pointers, scored a team-high 24 points. Jake Tarnow added 13 points, Joe Andershock 12 and Dayn Staab 11.
Morton 61, Clark 49: Brian Dumas scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Governors (3-12, 1-2) over the Pioneers (0-13, 0-2) in Great Lakes Athletic Conference play.
Derrius Ross had 16 points for Clark. Teammate Zarious Coleman had 15.
Covenant Christian 63, South Newton 40: Gavin Herrema had 26 points to lead the Knights (11-2) over the Rebels.
Ben Lins added 17 points, while Cade Walstra had 11..
Girls basketball
E.C. Central 60, 21st Century 20: Tiayanna Jackson had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cardinals (11-9) past the Cougars.
Tiara Jackson added 12 points.
Michigan City 58, LaPorte 45: Katelyn Halfacre had 18 points to lead the No. 4 Wolves (15-4, 6-1) over the No. 6 Slicers in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Hannah Noveroske added 14 points.
Nyla Asad scored 16 points for LaPorte. Ryin Ott scored 12, while her older sister Riley had 11.
Griffith 63, River Forest 47: Ariel and Marisa Esquivel combined for 35 points to lead the Panthers (10-11, 3-4) over the Ingots (2-18, 0-7) in Greater South Shore Conference.
Ariel Esquivel led Griffith with 18 points. Julissa Hamm added 13.