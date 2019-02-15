Chesterton's Evan Bates and Portage's Donnell Washington wasted little time advancing to Saturday's quarterfinal round of the IHSAA state wrestling finals.
Bates pinned Danville's Trizton Carson in 31 seconds at 182 pounds, while Washington pinned Evansville Mater Dei's Gabe Sollers in 59 seconds.
Other local wrestlers advanced with pins. Crown Point's Riley Bettich pinned Delta's John Robinson in 3:55 at 120. Freshman Jesse Mendez pinned Western's Hayden Shepard in 1:02 at 126. Grififth's Cole Cervantes pinned Yorktown's Eric Hiestand in 6:37. Calumet's AJ Fowler pinned Northeastern's Cullen Browning in 2:47 at 220.
Portage's Jacob Moran, the defending champ at 106, defeated Evansville Mater Dei's 13-6 at 113.
At 106, Crown Point's Stephen Roberson defeated Bellmont Isaac Ruble 13-2, while Merrillville's Malik Hall defeated Central Noble's Alex Ocampo 3-2.
At 152, Chesterton's Brock Ellis edged Huntington North's Cody McCune 6-5.
The quarterfinals start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Bankers LIfe Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with the championship matches to begin at 6:30.
Boys basketball
Westville 62, Morgan Township 52: Josh DeChantal had 19 points to lead the Blackhawks (8-10, 3-3) over the Cherokees (12-6, 3-2).
Jace Woods had 14 points, while LaQunn Wilson had 13.
Hanover Central 73, Kouts 71: Dominic Lucido had 17 points to help the Wildcats (13-7) upend the Mustangs (18-3).
Luke Barach added 15 points, Chris Roop had 11.
Cale Wireman had 20 points for Kouts. Zac Nomanson and Cole Wireman added 13 points, while Anthony Norman had 11.
Wheeler 64, Knox 45: Cam Morton scored 20 points to lead the Bearcats over the Redskins.
Dane Simatovich had 14, while Kyle Horan chipped in 12.
LaCrosse 65, North Newton 58: Kaleb Frazier had 26 points to lead the Tigers over the Spartans.
Jaye Mitzner added 20 points, while Hayden McDougal scored 14.
Lowell 67, Kankakee Valley 57: Dustin Hudak and Christopher Mantis had double-doubles in the Red Devils' Northwest Crossroads Conference win over the Kougars.
Mantis had 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Hudak had 24 points and 11 boards.
Wade Williams led four KV players in double figures with 13 points. Billy Bonilla scored 12 points, Grant Marshall had 11 and Eli Carden had 10.