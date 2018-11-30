Jessica Gast scored a game-high 20 points Friday to lead Valparaiso to a 55-53 upset win over Times No. 7 LaPorte in Duneland Athletic Conference girls basketball play.
Aleah Ferngren added 11 points for the Vikings (2-6, 1-1).
Ryin Ott had 15 points, while older sister, Riley, had 14. Nyla Asad had 12 for the Slicers (4-3, 0-2).
Michigan City 50, Chesterton 47: Hannah Noveroske had 16 points to lead the Wolves (4-3, 2-0) over the No. 5 Trojans (6-2, 1-1) in DAC play.
Ashley Craycraft had a game-high 17 points for Chesterton. Nalani Malackowski added 12.
Merrillville 44 Lake Central 41: Torri Miller had 14 points and seven steals to lead the Pirates (3-3, 2-0) over the Indians (2-7, 0-2) in DAC play.
Taylor Jaksich led LC (2-7, 0-2) with 14 points.
Munster 68, Hobart 30: Isabelle Bednarowski had a game-high 23 points to lead the No. 8 Mustangs (6-3, 1-1) over the Brickies (1-6, 0-1) in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.
Delany McGinty added 11 points. Emily Zabrecky had 10.
Andrean 40, Highland 34: Karli Miller had a game-high 14 points to lead the 59ers (5-4, 2-0) over the Trojans (2-6, 0-2) in NCC play.
Julia Schutz added 11 points for Andrean.
Michaela Schmidt led Highland with 12.
Hebron 72, North Newton 48: Katyln Cherry scored a game-high 28 points.
Kyra Slater and Haley Rokosz each added 15 points for the Hawks (6-3).
Whiting 41, Hanover Central 30: Emily Balcazar had a game-high 16 points to lead the Oilers (5-2, 1-0) over the Wildcats (1-6, 0-1) in Greater South Shore Conference play.
Julie Blue had 10 points for Hanover.
Bishop Noll 48, Calumet 23: Laila Rogers scored 13 points to lead No. 4 Bishop Noll (4-0, 1-0) past Calumet (3-3, 0-1) in GSSC play.
Rose Fuentes added 12 points, while Courtney Blakely scored 11.
Boys basketball
Victory Christian 55, North White 43: Tyler Schmidt scored 25 points to lead the Lions (5-1) over the Vikings (1-2).
Lincoln Thomae added 15 points.
Morgan Township 75, West Central 49: Trevor Braden and Cody Maxwell each had 20 points to lead the Cherokees (1-1).
Tate Ivanyo added 17.
Kouts 68, Covenant Christian 58: Cale Wireman scored 19 points to lead the Mustangs (3-0) over the Knights (2-1).
Zac Nomanson added 17 points, while Cole Wireman had 14.
Gavin Heerema had 15 to lead Covenant Christian. Ben Lins had 14, while Cade Walstra scored 12.
South Bend Washington 59, LaPorte 57: The Slicers (1-2) lost on a buzzer-beater to the Panthers (2-0).
Drake Gunn led LaPorte with 18 points, while Grant Ott-Large added 13.
Kankakee Valley 48, Rensselaer 41: Jaxon Grace had 12 points to lead the Kougars (2-0) over the Bombers (1-1).
Washington Township 72, Boone Grove 45: Washington Twp. got a balanced effort on Friday night as the Senators spoiled Boone Grove's homecoming in the Porter County Conference opener for both teams. Colin Burton, Zach Brys and Austin Darnell each had 18 points to lead the Senators to a 72-45 win over the Wolves.
Darnell threw down several highlight dunks, including an alley-oop off the backboard in the first half that brought the visiting Washington Twp. fans to their feet. Jared Armstrong added 10 points for the Senators (2-0, 1-0).
Cooper Jones knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter and had 11 points to lead the Wolves (1-2, 0-1).