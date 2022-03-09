From the ashes: Rich Sobilo helps lead resurgence of Bishop Noll hockey

HAMMOND — Rich Sobilo has seen a lot of hockey in his day.

Sitting in his office recently, the Bishop Noll head coach had to take a few moments to reflect on what would be his most memorable moment as coach of the Warriors.

He couldn’t do it.

“There are too many to name just one,” said Sobilo, who is in his second stint as Bishop Noll's coach.

But he said right near the top of that list would be Bishop Noll edging arch rival Munster in the semifinals on its way to winning the 2022 Illiana High School Hockey League Championship’s Roper Cup last month.

Sobilo said the Mustangs had beaten the Warriors earlier in the year with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory. Munster had also downed Bishop Noll in overtime the year before, so the Warriors were looking for some payback.

In the Roper Cup semifinals, Munster held a 3-1 lead with just under three minutes to play. That's when Bishop Noll sophomore Noah Connolly buried a wrist shot into the stick side corner to cut the Mustangs' lead to 3-2.

The equalizer came less than a minute later, with the Warriors ready to pull their goalie. Senior Ryan Curtis jumped on a loose puck from his point position and buried the tying goal.

With the score knotted at 3-3 at the end of regulation, playoff overtime came next. That meant a sudden death, 3-on-3 format.

At the 3:07 mark, senior Adyn Konchar drew up to two Munster defenders as he skated out of the corner and slid the puck to a wide-open Aiden Klen. The junior buried the puck over outstretched Munster goalie Evi Allerding for the game winner.

"We're both tenants of the Kube (Sports Complex in Hammond), so this makes the rivalry that much more important," Sobilo said. "When they were up, you just have to believe you can make that goal. You have to believe you can win that game.

"We were down two goals. We could have given up then, but our team never stopped fighting. When it went to OT, we felt we had the advantage. That comeback was special."

The overtime thriller propelled the Warriors into the finals, where they defeated Crown Point 4-1 to hoist the championship trophy.

This is just one of the storylines in the resurgence of the Bishop Noll program. But to know just how far the program has come, you have to look back at where it has been.

From the ashes

Before Bishop Noll ended its first foray into high school hockey in 2001, the Warriors saw quite a bit of success in Sobilo's first tenure as coach, winning a division championship in 1991, a league and tournament championship in 1994, another division championship in 1996 and finishing as the ISHSHA Class AA runner-up in 1999.

But the real success came after the program was resurrected in 2014-15, again under the guidance of Sobilo, a 1983 alum.

In Bishop Noll's second year in varsity play, the Warriors captured the ISHSHA Class A championship, defeating Culver Military Academy B in the championship at The Ice Box in South Bend.

"We had a program for a long time, and when we came back, we only won three games," Sobilo said of the Warriors' first season back in 2014-15 in the junior varsity ranks. "The next year we jumped to the varsity level and we kept improving."

Sobilo chuckles when he tells the story of how Bishop Noll hockey II came about. It's a true story of resurrection that started with a simple conversation.

As Sobilo tells it, he was invited to a dinner for students and parents at the president's house as the school's softball coach. He said as the night went on, the conversation turned to hockey and lacrosse, and before he knew it, he was committed to starting up the hockey program again.

"I told them we used to have a program and that we would suffer the first couple of years, and (the powers that be) said it was the right time," Sobilo said. "I started attending league meetings, and when it came time to petition to get a team, we knew we had enough players.

"The next year we entered the draft, got some new kids, and three years later we won state at the A level."

The success didn't end there.

In 2019-20, with a regular-season ranking of No. 18, the Warriors were seeded in Class 2A and went on to capture the 2A state championship before a packed house at Midwest Ice Arena with a 2-1 win over Valparaiso.

While Bishop Noll wasn't quite able to repeat the magic of the two state championships the next year, the Warriors achieved a final regular-season ranking of No. 14 in the state and were seeded in the Class 3A state tournament.

"To have success we have had so quickly was surprising," Sobilo said. "But once we had that taste, we wanted to keep it going. We have stressed doing the little things and playing for the guy next to you and they've taken it to heart."

That has been apparent as Bishop Noll found itself in familiar territory once again this year. With a regular-season ranking of No. 6, the Warriors once again made the state tournament, this time in Class 4A, a class Sobilo said is the very toughest.

How did they get there?

According to senior captain Owen Rycerz and senior defenseman Ryan Curtis, the depth of Bishop Noll's team and program in general has been the key.

"We've been competitive every year I've played and that is a credit to all of the players buying into this program's philosophy and playing hard," Rycerz said. "When the first line isn't scoring, our second and third lines step up and put the puck in the net."

Curtis agrees, and believes the coaching staff instills loyalty in the program that keeps it on top.

"We have loyal players who have stuck around," he said. "We all have a winning attitude that starts with the coaches."

That winning attitude and sense of loyalty are things Sobilo believes have taken the program so far and will take it in the future.

"We're very proud of how this program has progressed," he said. "We will work hard to keep our hockey program on top."

