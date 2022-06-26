Funk: My favorite Region sports stories from this year

Editor's note: The 2021-22 prep sports year is over, but the memories live on. Beginning today, Times sports writers will look back on their favorite moments from the year in a three-part series.
Northwest Indiana has never lacked for great games or stories. It was tough to nail down my top three this year, but I’m pretty confident in the ones I chose.
Some of the ones that just missed the cut include the bond between
bowlers Pat Johnson and Mario Martinez that strengthened as both laid in hospital beds with COVID-19, the time that Crown Point football coach Craig Buzea rightfully let me have it for calling his team’s victory over Chesterton an “ugly win," Merrillville hurdler Taylor Jackson’s journey from straight A’s to ineligibility and back and several of the dominant and impressive performances put on by Jesse Mendez and the state champion Crown Point wrestling team.
Crown Point wins double-OT showdown
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers tangles with Kenwood’s Whitney Dunn for the loose ball in the first quarter in January at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
I knew going into
this one it would be a good one. I just didn’t know how good and I wasn’t alone in that. I had to make the case to an editor that this game deserved full, deadline coverage rather than just a feature story that may run a few days later. I’m glad I did.
There were college basketball players all over the court when Chicago Kenwood came down to the Lake County hub to play the defending state champion Bulldogs.
Crown Point looked like it had the game in hand at least twice before if it finally did. Jessica Carrothers hit big free throws and Lily Stoddard had a couple huge blocks down the stretch. The Broncos made shots when they needed to but the Bulldogs just outlasted them. It might be the best high school basketball game I’ve ever seen.
No. 1 Merrillville routs No. 2 Valparaiso
Merrillville's Lavarion Logan drives in for a touchdown at Valparaiso in October.
John J. Watkins, The Times
This was about as anticipated a regular season football game as any I can remember. Both teams looked good coming in but Merrillville looked like world beaters coming out.
Lavarion Logan, who’s about the nicest kid you’d ever want to meet, broke a bunch of big runs as the Pirates dominated the line of scrimmage.
Kenneth Grant made some huge contributions from his defensive tackle spot, including forcing a fumble at the goal line and tallying a tackle for loss on a jet. The latter is about as impressive a single play as I’ve seen from a high school player, considering the size of Grant.
Travis Grayson delivers, sending Chesterton to state
Chesterton's Travis Grayson celebrates as time expires on the Trojans' 42-40 semistate win over Kokomo in March at Lafayette Jefferson.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Chesterton didn’t get the ultimate prize but
this one may go down in Trojans lore as “the Travis Grayson game,” anyway.
The senior point guard put the team on his back. He overcame a tough first half that saw Kokomo’s 6-10 center Flory Bidunga protecting the rim and taking away any drives into the lane. Grayson lived in the paint all year.
The Trojans regrouped and got Bidunga into foul trouble with a couple of charges. Grayson drew fouls, got to the line repeatedly and sank almost every free throw to score 27 of Chesterton’s 42. Without that Herculean effort, the Trojans probably don’t advance to the program’s first state-title game.
Meet the 2022 state-bound Chesterton Trojans boys basketball team
1. Tyler Parrish
Position: Guard. Grade: 10. Nickname: Mini. Pregame music: Meek Mill, "Dreams and Nightmares." The thing I do best, other than basketball: Golf with OG. I knew this team was special when: We became so close and were always hanging out. Favorite coach Urban quote: “Compliments either satisfy or inspire you.”
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
2. Travis Grayson
Position: Guard. Grade: 12. Nickname: Young Gun. Pregame music: Chief Keef, "Love Sosa." Favorite moment of this season: When we finally won the Noblesville tournament. Favorite coach Urban quote: “Big-time players make big-time plays on big-time stages.” Funniest player on the team: OG because of the little faces he makes.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Make a TikTok.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
3. Owen Guest
Position: Guard. Grade: 11. Nickname: OG. Pregame music: NBA YoungBoy. Something most people don’t know about this team: We are really good. Favorite coach Urban quote: “We don’t have anyone on our team named no one.” Funniest player on the team: J. Hughes. Kid is just hilarious.
First think I’ll do if we win state: Cut down the nets.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
4. Justin Sims
Position: Forward. Grade: 10. Nickname: J. Pregame music: NBA YoungBoy. Something most people don’t know about this team: We love to golf. Favorite coach Urban quote: “What’s up, Big Time? Funniest player on the team: Furm because he’s goofy.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Make a TikTok.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
10. Greg Guernsey
Position: Shooting guard. Grade: 10. Nickname: G-Unit. Pregame music: Lil Durk. The thing I do best, other than basketball: Baseball. Something people don’t know about this team: We stay locked in throughout practice and games.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with the team.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
11. Carson Parrish
Position: Guard. Grade: 12. Pregame music: "In Control." Thing I do best, other than basketball: Spikeball. Something people don’t know about this team: We have the best scout team in the state. Favorite coach Urban quote: “You're making Boetel look like an All-American.”
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with my team.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
21. Chris Mullen
Position: Forward. Grade: 12. Pregame music: NBA YoungBoy. Favorite moment of the season: Walking into the weight room the Thursday after our season ended last year and never looking back. Something most people don’t know about me: I like to go fishing. Funniest player on the team: Guernsey because he’s goofy and sneaky, very sus.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with the team and cut some nets.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
22. George Vrahoretis
Position: Forward. Grade: 11. Nickname: Vrah. Pregame music: NBA YoungBoy. Something people don’t know about this team: We are very good. Favorite coach Urban quote: “Like, like, like, like, like what are we doing here?”
Funniest player on the team: Furm 'cause he’s an idiot.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
23. Nick Furmanek
Position: Forward/center. Grade: 11. Nickname: Furm. Pregame music: NBA YoungBoy. The thing I do best, other than basketball: I shot -13 at Pebble Beach. I knew this team was special when: We broke the Texas Roadhouse roll-eating record (137).
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with my family.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
24 Cole Snyder
Position: Shooting guard. Grade: 11. Nickname: Swake. Pregame music: NBA YoungBoy. Something most people don’t know about this team: We are the most connected team in the area. I knew this team was special when: We started doing team bonding and felt like friends hanging out, not just a team.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Kiss that big trophy that we deserve.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
25. Sean Kasper
Position: Shooting guard. Grade: 11. Nickname: Dougie. Pregame music: Chief Keef, "Love Sosa." Favorite moment of the season: Winning semistate. Favorite coach Urban quote: “Like, like, like, like, like what are we doing?”
Funniest player on the team: Furm.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
45. Jordan Hughes
Position: Forward. Grade: 12. Pregame music: DMX, "Ruff Ryder’s Anthem." Thing I do best, other than basketball: Play the cello. I knew this team was special when: We went undefeated in the regular season. Favorite coach Urban quote: “Like, like, like, like, like what are we doing?”
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with my girlfriend and my family.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Head oach Marc Urban
Record: 124-30, 6th year (at Chesterton) Nickname: Urb. Favorite moment of this season: Watching our guys cut down nets. I knew this team was special when: We went golfing this summer and I saw how competitive we were at something we were bad at. Why I got into coaching: To improve lives.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Hug my wife and kids.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Assistant coach Drew Boetel
Nickname: Baller Boetel. Favorite moment of this season: Being the scout team point guard. I knew this team was special when: OG switched to golfing right-handed. Favorite coach Urban quote: “Add that to your dating profile highlights.” Why I got into coaching: The free gear.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Shake the other team’s hands.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Assistant coach Nick Mullen
Favorite moment of this season: Winning semistate. Favorite coach Urban quote: “Pigeons don’t fly with eagles.” Why I got into coaching: I love the game of basketball.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate with the team and my family.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Assistant coach Tim Ray
Favorite moment of the season: Every day at practice. I knew this team was special when: We played in the Charlie Hughes High School Shootout. Favorite coach Urban quote: “We have to win.” Why I got into coaching: I enjoy being around kids and coach Urban told me to.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate and find my wife and kids.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Assistant coach Adam White
Favorite moment this season: Every chance we get to practice. I knew this team was special when: They started the season the day after the last one. Why I got into coaching: To continue to be around the game of basketball and give back to the community.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Celebrate and find my wife.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
