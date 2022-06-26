Funk: My favorite Region sports stories from this year

Editor's note: The 2021-22 prep sports year is over, but the memories live on. Beginning today, Times sports writers will look back on their favorite moments from the year in a three-part series.

Northwest Indiana has never lacked for great games or stories. It was tough to nail down my top three this year, but I’m pretty confident in the ones I chose.

Crown Point wins double-OT showdown

I knew going into this one it would be a good one. I just didn’t know how good and I wasn’t alone in that. I had to make the case to an editor that this game deserved full, deadline coverage rather than just a feature story that may run a few days later. I’m glad I did.

There were college basketball players all over the court when Chicago Kenwood came down to the Lake County hub to play the defending state champion Bulldogs.

Crown Point looked like it had the game in hand at least twice before if it finally did. Jessica Carrothers hit big free throws and Lily Stoddard had a couple huge blocks down the stretch. The Broncos made shots when they needed to but the Bulldogs just outlasted them. It might be the best high school basketball game I’ve ever seen.

No. 1 Merrillville routs No. 2 Valparaiso

This was about as anticipated a regular season football game as any I can remember. Both teams looked good coming in but Merrillville looked like world beaters coming out.

Lavarion Logan, who’s about the nicest kid you’d ever want to meet, broke a bunch of big runs as the Pirates dominated the line of scrimmage.

Kenneth Grant made some huge contributions from his defensive tackle spot, including forcing a fumble at the goal line and tallying a tackle for loss on a jet. The latter is about as impressive a single play as I’ve seen from a high school player, considering the size of Grant.

Travis Grayson delivers, sending Chesterton to state

Chesterton didn’t get the ultimate prize but this one may go down in Trojans lore as “the Travis Grayson game,” anyway.

The senior point guard put the team on his back. He overcame a tough first half that saw Kokomo’s 6-10 center Flory Bidunga protecting the rim and taking away any drives into the lane. Grayson lived in the paint all year.

The Trojans regrouped and got Bidunga into foul trouble with a couple of charges. Grayson drew fouls, got to the line repeatedly and sank almost every free throw to score 27 of Chesterton’s 42. Without that Herculean effort, the Trojans probably don’t advance to the program’s first state-title game.

