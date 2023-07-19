CEDAR LAKE — A good athlete is someone who brings her team along with her. At least that’s Hanover Central senior-to-be Gabi Comia’s description.

“It’s not just the physical stuff,” she said. “It’s being a good leader to benefit the rest of the team. That’s what’s important to me.”

The shortstop was dominant this spring en route to being named Times softball Player of the Year. The Florida commit hit .642 with 32 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and only one strikeout.

She brought her team with her. The Wildcats were 23-3, and finished as sectional and regional champs.

Basketball is the other sport Comia plays, mostly just to stay in shape. Wildcats coaches understand that she’s going to miss a workout here or there – especially in the summer – for her rigorous softball schedule.

Still, she was vital to the Hanover Central squad. Comia led the team with 2.6 assists and 2.8 steals per game, was second in scoring with 6.3 points per game and third in rebounding with 3.5 rpg.

The Times 2023 female Athlete of the Year admits she’s got athleticism in her genes. Her brother Jared was on the 2021 Hanover Central state runner-up team before playing first at the University of Illinois, then at Southwestern Illinois College. Her cousins Branden and Jayden play at Illinois. Her parents, Dennis and Stacie, both played college sports, too.

It’s not just about natural talent, though. Comia puts in the work. She hits and lifts multiple times per week, every week.

“As I got older and everyone started to get bigger and stronger, I knew I had to be,” she said.

She goes to cryotherapy and makes sure to get the necessary rest, too. That’s important, both for her body and her mind.

“I definitely appreciate that I live in Indiana where we have everything I need available,” Comia said.

Staying in shape and getting rest are especially important because Comia had a couple of serious injuries along her path.

She had to give up a career as a national champion gymnast after injuring her back. She wore a brace for 23 hours a day. It was a tough thing to get through.

“I cried sometimes because it hurt so bad,” Comia said. “It takes a mental toll, for sure.”

Comia has returned to therapy for that a few times as a precaution, but says it’s entirely behind her.

That wasn’t her only misfortune, though. Her freshman season was lost to a meniscus tear. That was something she never saw coming.

“All I thought was that this was just another setback,” she said. “I did what I could to get better and tried not to think about it.”

Mental toughness is just built into Comia. Because of the success of her family members, she always had something to prove.

“It’s always been that way with my older brother. There were expectations, but I know what I’m capable of with my abilities,” she said. “It goes back to my older cousins, all of my cousins have a chip on their shoulder. But we have a really good relationship because we play the same sport. I know it will make me better in the long run.”

What continues to motivate Comia is a desire to start for the Gators immediately when she gets to Gainesville. She wants to prove she belongs and that means getting even better.

“Everyone there is way above average. It’s SEC softball. Everyone is good,” she said. “That’s what’s pushing me right now.”