5 things to watch as the girls basketball tournament begins

The month-long journey to Indianapolis begins this week as the girls basketball season winds down. Three Region teams in the last four years have won state championships with Marquette winning back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. The goal remains to win and practice another day.

There are a handful of games to tip off the tournament Tuesday with other games scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. Of course, that’s true unless the forecasted winter storm comes through and postpones games. At any rate, the tournament will eventually tip-off and here are the biggest story lines entering the postseason.

Bulldogs back-to-back?

One year ago Crown Point broke through with its first state championship since 1985. The Bulldogs were back-to-back champs back then and have hopes of repeating history. They beefed up their schedule in preparation, finishing 19-3 in the regular season.

Those three losses were to Class 3A favorite South Bend Washington, Noblesville and Mount Notre Dame (Ohio), which has won 92 straight games (including a forfeit win this year against a Princeton team it lost to). That trio has a combined 57-9 record and some of the best individual talent Crown Point will see. Notre Dame’s KK Bransford is a McDonald’s All-American committed to play for Notre Dame and Washington’s Mila Reynolds is committed to Maryland.

But the Bulldogs have one of the top duos in the country with Ms. Basketball candidate Jessica Carrothers, who is heading to IUPUI, and post Lilly Stoddard, a Purdue recruit. Carrothers became the program’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season and enters the postseason with 2,204 career points and is 120 behind Bishop Noll’s Courtney Blakely (2021) for second in the Region.

Crown Point has the high-end talent to get down to state, as shown in its double-overtime win over Chicago Kenwood. The Bulldogs open the tournament on home floor, where the senior class is undefeated.

Satellites' goose egg

South Central enters the postseason 23-0 and looks to become the 16th undefeated state champion. The Satellites would be the first team since Bedford North Lawrence in 2013, and the first Class 2A team to do so since Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in 2001.

Talented junior and senior classes have their last run together. The Satellites lost to eventual-champion Marquette in 2019 and lost 62-61 in overtime to Frankton in the 2020 semistate. Last year, South Central lost to North Judson in a sectional, and will look to avenge that loss in its tournament opener.

Abigail Tomblin gets it done on both ends, leading the team in scoring (16.4 points per game) and steals (3.9). Fellow senior standout Delanie Gale scores 12.5 points per game and junior Olivia Marks is averaging 11.8 points and a team-best 7.0 rebounds per game.

A fresh voice in principal Ben Anderson has been key for the Satellites after Wes Bucher elevated the program. Bucher led the program to its second semistate when they lost to Frankton.

Passing the baton

Lake Central hasn’t won a regional championship since 1998, and its young core is on a mission. The Indians (20-3) pushed Crown Point to overtime this year on Dec. 17 but fell 51-48. Other losses are to South Bend Washington and Warsaw.

But since losing back-to-back games to the Bulldogs and Tigers, Lake Central has won 10 straight and could get a rematch with their DAC rivals in the regional championship at LaPorte Feb. 12. Should that meeting happen, it would be a potential passing of the baton.

What’s most impressive is how young Lake Central is. The top four scorers are sophomores and freshmen with a nice four-year window in the future. Sophomores Aniyah Bishop and Riley Milausnic are the top two scorers, averaging 14.4 and 10.4 points per game, respectively. Behind them are freshmen Vanessa Wimberly and Ayla Krygier at 8.9 and 6.5 points, respectively.

Turning it around

Lake Central was among four teams to have a nine-win improvement on the season before. The only team in the state with a better improvement is LaCrosse. The Tigers have a youth infusion of their own and it turned into a 14-7 mark entering the postseason, a far cry from 4-18 a season ago.

LaCrosse has never won a sectional and enters this year’s bracket with the best record in its pod. Both Argos and Triton are 13-8 but the Tigers wouldn’t see either of them until the championship, if records are an indication of how the tournament will go.

The winner is …

No game is played on paper but a season’s worth of data is enough to attempt to forecast who wins the four tournaments, and that’s exactly what historian John Harrell attempts. He offers a team-by-team probability of winning each round based on the Sagarin ratings, tournament draw and sites.

In Class 4A, Lake Central and Crown Point are the favorites to meet for a regional championship. Crown Point has a 53.51% chance of winning it to Lake Central’s 30.75% chance. The Bulldogs’ semistate chances are 25.47% and state is 13.15% while Lake Central’s are 8.15% and 2.49%, respectively. Grouped in Crown Point’s sectional, Valparaiso (18-4) is given a 10.86% chance to win.

South Bend Washington’s wins over Region teams is notable because they are given a 67.61% chance to win Class 3A.

South Central and Andrean (17-6) are the top Class 2A teams in Northwest Indiana. The Satellites’ probabilities are 56.06% to win the sectional, 31.37% in regional, 18.34% in semistate and 12.9% to win state. The 59ers’ probabilities are 74.08% to win the sectional, 15.87% for a regional, 6.29% at semistate and 3.25% for state.

That being said, the games are played in-person and in-between shoveling, warm up in the gym as the road to Indy begins.

