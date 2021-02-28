AARON FERGUSON: Chris Seibert embodies Crown Point's principles while hurdling COVID-19 challenges for championship

Aaron Ferguson Follow Aaron Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

CROWN POINT — Chris Seibert has asked his teams to control the controllables, and that lesson has never been more important than during a challenging season with COVID-19 responsibilities added onto the day-to-day responsibilities of running a top-level program.

It’s easy for Crown Point to embody that message when its chief leader had to do just that before the season began.

Seibert’s mother, Rin, died before the season began. He fought through tears as he remembered his mother in a phone call with The Times on Thursday.

"She was my biggest fan and my No. 1 supporter. She had been at all my games for as long as I can remember, 5 years old," he said. "Not to see her in the stands or be able to talk to her after a tough game or long day of practice was definitely a change."

Seibert, 38, asks his team to find its solace place on the court. The practices and games are the escape from the pressures of being a teenage girl, or a father and husband or a grandparent.

The Bulldogs have done that better than anybody in recent years, and Saturday they reached the peak, winning the Class 4A state championship 44-34 over Brownsburg to deliver the girls basketball program its third state title, and first since 1985.