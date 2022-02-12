AARON FERGUSON: Lake Central's program mirrors Crown Point and hopes similar success follows

LAPORTE — Most of the gym fell silent and the chants from Penn fans having taken a 30-28 lead late in the third quarter were faint as the attention turned to Jessica Carrothers, who laid in the paint opposite of the basket where Penn scored.

“My eye hurts,” Carrothers said, pausing to order cheddar Sun Chips and Subway before finishing, “I think it got punched but I’m not really sure. I took a floater but Jada Patton I think hit me in my eye. I got some saline and it was OK.”

She was more than OK, checking in to start the fourth quarter with six points on 2-for-10 shooting in the first 24 minutes.

She wouldn’t miss again. She scored in a variety of ways, the majority of the crowd roaring louder each score: tough left baseline jumper, then a steal and layin, a stepback deep two at the top of the arc and another left baseline jumper. She also drew a charge and assisted a Lilly Stoddard bucket and hit 3-of-4 free throws, finishing with 17 points.

“She’s a warrior. As long as she’s walking she’s going to be on that floor playing,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said after the 47-42 win over Penn.

Her dominance in the fourth quarter pushed Crown Point into Saturday’s Class 4A LaPorte Regional championship against Duneland Athletic Conference foe Lake Central, which beat Plymouth 59-32 in the morning session.

“I’ve been saying this since the summer, we’re chasing that team that wears red,” Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal said. “That’s where we want to get. They won a state championship, won the conference again (and) until somebody knocks them off, that’s what we’re chasing right now.”

Northwest Indiana’s top two programs mirror each other in a lot of ways. It’s fitting they meet with a semistate berth on the line. Following regional semifinal wins it's easy to see the uniform principles on and off the court.

“I’ve been telling them from Day 1 that our constant is our defense. You can guard every night,” Huppenthal said.

His team forced 28 Plymouth turnovers, 15 of which were steals. Not long after, the Bulldogs forced 14 Penn turnovers with eight steals.

Asked what defines his program, Seibert said: “Fearlessness and relentlessness. It’s one of the last things I say in the locker room before we go out and play. It’s 32 minutes of fearlessness and relentlessness and if we go out and play that way, for another team or reporter to describe us that way, then we know what we’re doing something right.”

The players don’t look at the x’s and o’s though. They put a different spin on what makes their teams, which boast a combined 47-6 record, so great.

“All of us have been playing Lake Central since like fifth grade. For AAU we’ve been playing together, and we play up so we’re mature and play like we’re older,” Lake Central sophomore Nadia Clayton said. It shows with the Indians having just two seniors — Essence Johnson and Katelyn Zajeski — on the roster.

Similarly, Carrothers said her teammates are family: “We’re together all the time and I think that basketball wouldn’t be as fun if I didn’t get to see the people I love every day. It would be miserable if I didn’t like them but I love being around them so it makes basketball more fun.”

It helps when their teammates are as strong on the court as they are off it. Lake Central utilized their versatility with talented freshman Vanessa Wimberly limited due to an undisclosed injury suffered against West Side. She runs the offense, leading the team in assists and steals.

“There’s a lot of underdogs that have come up and do really good that people don’t recognize,” Clayton said. “Our other freshman (Isabella Soria), Bryn (Leonard), they’re all underdogs. Freshman who come up and give us big minutes in the game.”

Johnson moved to run the offense. Riley Milausnic looked poised when it was her turn. Clayton was comfortable driving. Aniyah Bishop was a force on the glass and inside, finishing with a game-high 17 points with eight rebounds (five offensive) and four steals.

“Deflections are a thing we chart all the time and Aniyah we’ve just been getting on her about crashing the boards,” Huppenthal said. “She had nine against Gary West Side, ... that’s been our mantra. It’s been somebody else every night, point-wise. Essence does so many little things defensively that just don’t show up in the stats. That’s just a big part of what we do.”

Similarly, Crown Point needed an answer for the first three quarters with Penn’s standout defenses. The Kingsmen played a box-and-one, diamond-and-one, 1-2-2 and 2-2-1 presses and more.

Lilly Stoddard scored the first four points on offensive putbacks. Ava Ziolkowski came in off the bench and hit three 3s. Nikki Gerodemos was key defensively and on the glass. Alyvia Santiago got to the free-throw line in key stretches.

“I think the biggest surprise is the way that people have stepped up,” Stoddard said. “I knew that they were good but they’ve played so much better this year and have been away more aggressive.”

Seibert believes consistency and leadership has been key among his bunch. Stoddard and Carrothers have played every game of their four-year varsity careers, he said.

Ziolkowski, a sophomore, said: “They’ve been really helpful because they’ve been through this for four years. They know exactly what to do and how to win.”

That is what Lake Central is looking to do, not just Saturday but for several years to come.

“I think we’re on track, but the moment is now,” Huppenthal said. “Everybody’s talking about how young we are. That’s not fair to our seniors the moment’s now. Seize the moment, tonight’s the night.”

Aaron Ferguson is the night and sports editor at The Times. He can be reached at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com or leave him a message at 219-853-2519. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron. The opinions are the writer's.

