After a strong freshman year, Merrillville's Kylie Wells wants more

MERRILLVILLE — One possession was all that separated Merrillville from an upset sectional final win over Crown Point last season.

In the game, then-freshman Kylie Wells showed the Region she belonged on the big stage. Wells scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished two assists in the 50-48 loss.

In one sense, the loss was encouraging. It showed the young Pirates — Wells included — that they could compete with one of the best teams in the state. On the other hand, though, it hurt coming up just short.

“It’s definitely motivation,” Wells said.

Wells’ freshman campaign wasn’t always so smooth. She burst onto the scene in just her second high school game with a 25-point performance in a rivalry victory over Andrean. She scored in double figures just three more times in her next 10 games.

After Christmas is where things started to turn around.

“My seniors last year,” Wells said, “I think they just kept me going. They kept telling me (high school) was much faster and quicker and I couldn’t not go 100 percent.”

“She learned quickly,” Merrilvilld coach Kelly Kratz said. “It’s a big jump from middle school to varsity basketball. She made a big turning point around going into our holiday tournament as far as believing in herself and the level of play that she had. She had really good teammates she played with last year. She had really good senior leaders that helped her along.”

Over the second half of the season, Wells said her teammates made her feel more comfortable and it translated onto the court.

She scored in double figures in 13 of Merrillville’s final 14 games, averaging 16.4 points per game over that stretch and twice eclipsing the 28-point mark in a game.

The one game post-New Year’s she didn’t hit the 10-point plateau? A regular-season matchup against Crown Point. The Bulldogs held Wells to just six points on 3-of-11 shooting, making her performance in the sectional all the more impressive.

The Pirates will be without the senior class that was so indispensable in Wells finding her footing as a freshman. Because of that, Wells says she wants to take a step forward as a leader and as somebody who has been there before, despite being just a sophomore.

Merrillville graduated its leading rebounder and second-leading scorer Davina Smith. The Pirates will also be without SaMya Miller’s 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as Miller graduated as well.

“I’ve got very high expectations for Kylie and she has high expectations of herself,” Kratz said. “Athletically, she’s a freak. She is a very strong young lady, once she gets going, there’s not many people who can keep up with her. She’s a competitor, so when it comes down to getting out there and competing, she just loves it.”