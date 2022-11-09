After rehabbing ACL injury, Markeyta Nelson is back to spark TF South defense

LANSING — TF South still had half a girls basketball season left after playing Hillcrest last January, but Markeyta Nelson's year was over.

Nelson, then a sophomore, suffered a partial ACL tear.

"When I first (injured) it, I knew something wasn't OK," the 5-foot-5 guard said. "So I knew that game, I wasn't getting back in. What I didn't expect was to be out eight months."

It was a difficult blow.

"Mentally it took a real toll on me and my passion for the game," she said before practice last week. "But as I just kept progressing and kept working out on my leg, it just got easier. (With) the support of my teammates I got back on the court real soon."

But there's a difference between practice and games, which start for the Red Wolves next week.

"It's really nerve-racking," Nelson said of the thought of going game-speed for the first time in 10 months. "Coming off an ACL fracture, it's kind of scary to get back to the full pace of things. But just every day it's getting easier.

"It was a good feeling to come back but (there was) the thought of, 'This is gonna hurt if it happens again.' So it was real cautious. I still play that way, but like I said, every day it gets easier."

Coach Eric Bryce is looking forward to having another experienced player back in the rotation for the Red Wolves, who went 18-12 last season and won the program's first conference title since 1979.

"It's great to have her back — just the defensive intensity of wanting to lock down whoever the best offensive player is on the other team," Bryce said.

The feeling is mutual for Nelson, whose happy place is the basketball court.

"It's always been an escape, and it's always kept me disciplined and motivated," she said.

Nelson is one of several juniors who played key roles in that South Suburban Blue title run last season, joining Jaiden Thompson, Rayvan Rush and Cherish Boothe. Another talented veteran for what is still a young team is sophomore Tariya Wright.

Rush and Nelson have been teammates since sixth grade, and Nelson and Thompson played against each other in middle school. So there's a degree of familiarity that's welcome.

"The energy is great," Nelson said. "It's all supportive and just friendly vibes. ... We know each other's strengths and weaknesses."

And now, Nelson's knee is strong again.

PHOTOS: First day of girls basketball practice Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_7 Lake Central players run a drill on the first day of basketball practice Monday afternoon. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_2 Lake Central’s Riley Milausnic practices Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, the first day for girls basketball practice in Indiana. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_8 Coach Joe Huppenthal watches players during practice at Lake Central on Monday afternoon. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_6 Coach Joe Huppenthal explains a drill during practice at Lake Central on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Monday was the first day for girls basketball … Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_4 Lake Central players run drills on the first day of basketball practice Monday afternoon. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_3 Coach Joe Huppenthal leads practice at Lake Central on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Monday was the first day for girls basketball practice in Indiana. Uploaded-images 102422-nws-spotlight1 Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop practices on Oct. 17, the first day for girls basketball workouts in Indiana. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_1 Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal explains a drill during practice Monday afternoon. Gallery HTML code