Ali Rawls “the epitome of consistency” for Crown Point

Crown Point senior forward Ali Rawls is predictable.

In a good way.

“She’s just the epitome of consistency,” Bulldog coach Chris Seibert said. “She does all of the dirty work for us. A lot of the times it doesn’t necessarily show up in the scorebook but you watch film and we’re just better when Ali is playing.”

Rawls and her Crown Point teammates trailed Munster by 12 with a little less than two minutes left in the third quarter Tuesday but kept their cool and rallied to knock off the Mustangs 43-39. The Bulldogs (13-7, 3-2) allowed Munster (15-5, 2-1) just three points over the final 9:50 of the win.

“We get our energy from defense,” Rawls said, “so once we cranked up our defense our shots started falling.”

Rawls’s included. She hit a triple to pull Crown Point within three points a couple of minutes into the final quarter as part of a run that saw four different Bulldogs connect from beyond the arc in a span of about five minutes.

Rawls finished with nine points and five rebounds in the victory. A starter in her lone season of significant varsity minutes, Rawls averages 5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for CP.

Perhaps more telling, Seibert said, is that she consistently grades out as one of the highest performers when the Bulldog staff reviews the team’s plus-minus charts among other analytics the team studies beyond the traditional box score.

“You take plus-minus and it’s exponentially higher when Ali is on the floor,” Seibert said. “I think it’s because she always plays hard. She sprints up and down the floor. She brings it on defense. She’s fearless. Her confidence on the offensive side just continues to grow.”

Rawls’s offensive game is a work in progress. She’s been asked to be more of a spot up shooter for Crown Point now than she’s ever needed to be.

As a junior varsity player last season Rawls drew the job few in the area would have wanted—guarding Indiana All-Star Jessica Carrothers.

“I got a load of her,” Rawls said.

Rawls chased around the reigning two-time Times Player of the Year as a scout team player in practice. CP’s rotation didn’t need to go deeper than a few players on the bench the past few seasons which meant Rawls’s public work all built toward this year.

The sparring matches with Carrothers behind the scenes are paying dividends particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

“She was one of the main people I would watch, especially guarding her in practice all the time,” Rawls said. “I thought maybe some day I could be in her spot on the reverse side of things. That kept me going.”

Crown Point is better for it. While Lake Central and Valparaiso remain unbeaten in the Duneland Athletic Conference and are on track to play for the title in the last regular season game of the year later this month the Rawls and the Bulldogs are still coming into their own as they reach the final stretch before the postseason.

“Sometimes we hit a couple of bumps in the road,” Rawls said. “Sometimes we hit mental blocks like we even did tonight for a couple of minutes but we overcame it and can be a really good thing. It’s a mental thing for us, not physical. Once we get passed the mental bumps we’ll be good.”

Rawls will be a crucial piece of that. CP is better with her on the floor.

“All of the little things that we talk about being controllables that you can work on, she took and ran with,” Seibert said. “Her success is a direct correlation to the time she put into getting better.”