Allison Capouch shoots Kouts to rematch with Morgan Township

KOUTS — All net.
That’s the start Allison Capouch wanted.
Kouts’ sophomore standout didn’t think twice when she walked into an open 3-point look on the Fillies’ opening possession of what became a 55-39 sectional semifinal win against Washington Township. She pulled the trigger, never hit the rim and jogged back smiling.
She knew.
“Once I hit that first one I knew it was going to be a good game,” she said. “It was good, in rhythm. It just felt right.”
Capouch went on to score 22 points in a semifinal win that advanced Kouts to play Morgan Township in Saturday’s Class A Sectional 49 final. She connected on five of her 10 tries from beyond the arc, including four in the first half alone. Two of her misses were half-court heaves.
A shooter by trade, Capouch lets just under 10 3-point tries fly per game and converts about one-third of the time. She said she wasn’t pleased with her stroke in the games leading up to sectionals but that her tear against Washington Township could be a welcome sign of things to come.
“I feel like it’s been a drought, so I’ve tried to shoot out of it at practice,” she said. “These are all big games, so I need to be making them.”
The other thing Kouts (16-6) needs to do is work the ball inside, coach Ron Kobza said. He emphasized the importance of playing inside out throughout the entire second half against Washington Township and said it’s critical the Fillies do a better job working the ball through the paint of they want to keep their season alive beyond sectionals.
“I feel like our team is a little bit better when we start the ball inside and work our way out,” he said. “If we can start doing that a little bit better (Saturday) night, I think we’ve got a chance.”
Washington Township (9-10) played the final 10 seconds of its last game of the season with just four players on the floor after seniors Mikaela Armstrong and Jocelynn Ewing both headed to the bench one final time before play ended.
It was a fitting end for a team that rostered just six players throughout the season. Only five were healthy when the year began until freshman Sarah Boby returned from an ACL tear midway through December.
Washington Township coach Mike DeHaven said he lost two players who decided to focus on volleyball, another couple who got hurt in the summer and at least one other due to COVID-19 concerns. He missed time on the sideline himself due to the virus.
Despite that, the only time the Senators’ record fell under .500 was after their sectional loss.
“That’s largely due to the leadership of those two (seniors),” DeHaven said.
Armstrong, who scored nine points in defeat, was DeHaven’s point guard from the time she started with the program. Meanwhile, DeHaven joked he wasn’t sure Ewing would make it at first but that she grew into a player her teammates could rely on.
At the end of a season unlike any other, Washington Township’s two seniors shared one final moment with their coaches before one final buzzer.
“What does it mean?” DeHaven said. “It means everything. I’m so proud of them.”
Morgan Township 66, Covenant Christian 44: Morgan Township senior Emma O’Brien scored 10 points and dished out nine assists to lead the Cherokees over Covenant Christian and a rematch against Kouts.
“That’s something we’ve become accustomed to,” Morgan Township coach Rick Budka said.
Sophomore Skylar Bos led Covenant Christian with 13 points. Fellow sophomore Gabbi Zeilenga scored 11 points, all on free throws.
Morgan Township (16-6) beat Kouts 43-39 in the teams’ regular season matchup back on Dec. 12.
“They know us. We know them,” Budka said. “We see them all the time. They see us all the time. Whoever has the most possessions (Saturday) without turnovers, that’s going to probably be who wins the game.”