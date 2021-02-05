Allison Capouch shoots Kouts to rematch with Morgan Township

KOUTS — All net.

That’s the start Allison Capouch wanted.

Kouts’ sophomore standout didn’t think twice when she walked into an open 3-point look on the Fillies’ opening possession of what became a 55-39 sectional semifinal win against Washington Township. She pulled the trigger, never hit the rim and jogged back smiling.

She knew.

“Once I hit that first one I knew it was going to be a good game,” she said. “It was good, in rhythm. It just felt right.”

Capouch went on to score 22 points in a semifinal win that advanced Kouts to play Morgan Township in Saturday’s Class A Sectional 49 final. She connected on five of her 10 tries from beyond the arc, including four in the first half alone. Two of her misses were half-court heaves.

A shooter by trade, Capouch lets just under 10 3-point tries fly per game and converts about one-third of the time. She said she wasn’t pleased with her stroke in the games leading up to sectionals but that her tear against Washington Township could be a welcome sign of things to come.

“I feel like it’s been a drought, so I’ve tried to shoot out of it at practice,” she said. “These are all big games, so I need to be making them.”