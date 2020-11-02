Alyna, Aleena: Crown Point, Munster seniors ready to go after recovering from season-ending injuries

"I feel like if I would've played, then we most likely could have won," Mongerie said. "But like I said, God has a plan and things happened the way they happened. I'm just grateful I was able to cheer my team on, and I'm still proud of all the things we accomplished."

During the 2019-20 campaign, the Mustangs notched a program-record 22 wins, clinched their first Northwest Crossroads Conference title since 2009 and claimed their first sectional championship in a decade.

Mongerie was disappointed that she couldn't contribute more to arguably the best run in team history. But since being cleared for full basketball activities March 5, she has worked diligently to improve her skill set and intends to make the most of her senior season.

Munster hosted Oregon-Davis for a scrimmage Oct. 31 and will begin its campaign Saturday in the Munster-Highland Classic.

"It felt amazing," Mongerie said. " ... Just being back on that court and being with my teammates, it was so relieving because I remember last year how happy I was for them, but I know how much I missed being out there, too."