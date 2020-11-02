Alyna, Aleena: Crown Point, Munster seniors ready to go after recovering from season-ending injuries

When the final buzzer sounded, Alyna Santiago broke down in tears.
Crown Point had just lost 42-41 to Penn in a LaPorte Regional semifinal, ending the Bulldogs' undefeated season and their chance to clinch back-to-back regional titles.
The only difference between Santiago and her heartbroken teammates, who were also crying, is that they at least had the opportunity to compete.
She didn't.
Crown Point's tenacious guard tore her right ACL during a game at Fremd (Ill.) on Dec. 7, 2019, which sidelined her for the rest of her junior season, including her team's narrow playoff defeat.
Since then, Santiago has endured a rigorous rehab process to return to full strength for one last ride as a Bulldog.
"We were still doing basketball workouts before I even got cleared (Aug. 10), and it was just nice to be able to be there and be on the court, even if it was just shooting around, " Santiago said. "But now that we're back in full go, it's much more nicer. I was underestimating how good it would feel, but it just feels so nice to be back out there playing with everyone."
The IHSAA's 2020-21 girls basketball season officially began Monday. Crown Point, which is ranked No. 6 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll, hosted Benton Central for a scrimmage Monday and will begin its campaign at home against Bishop Noll on Nov. 10.
As the Bulldogs get ready for what could be another memorable season, Santiago said she is taking a day-by-day approach. The coronavirus pandemic has cast a cloud of uncertainty over her senior campaign, and she is doing everything in her power to ensure she will have a chance to compete.
Santiago has opted to do e-learning in order mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19, which has already made her final year of high school unlike any other. Of course, she would prefer a normal school routine, but more than anything she just wants to play.
Last season, Santiago averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals in 12 games. Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said his team sorely missed Santiago's do-it-all style of play, and it hasn't taken her long to pick up right where she left off.
"She just gives our team another level of confidence," Seibert said. "She brings so much from a leadership perspective. She's the catalyst of our defense, and to see her explosiveness and confidence come back on the offensive end as well has been really neat so far."
Regardless of what happens this season, it will not mark the end of Santiago's career. She has committed to Indiana University Northwest and RedHawks coach Ryan Shelton, who heavily recruited her even after she tore her right ACL.
Support Local Journalism
Santiago said it meant a lot to still be sought after following a season-ending injury. But before she suits up at IUN, the senior has one more box to check with the Bulldogs.
"I love being back with all of my teammates," Santiago said. "I'm just trying my best to help the team get to where we want to be — which is the state championship game."
Best foot forward
Similar to Santiago, Aleena Mongerie also knows what it feels like to be a spectator as her team falls just short in the final seconds of a playoff game.
Last year, Munster's standout guard fractured her right foot while warming up for a home game against Hobart on Dec. 6, 2019, one day earlier than Santiago's injury. Mongerie was sidelined for the rest of her junior season, which ended with a 48-47 loss to LaPorte in the other LaPorte Regional semifinal, just hours after Crown Point was knocked out by Penn on the same court.
"I feel like if I would've played, then we most likely could have won," Mongerie said. "But like I said, God has a plan and things happened the way they happened. I'm just grateful I was able to cheer my team on, and I'm still proud of all the things we accomplished."
During the 2019-20 campaign, the Mustangs notched a program-record 22 wins, clinched their first Northwest Crossroads Conference title since 2009 and claimed their first sectional championship in a decade.
Mongerie was disappointed that she couldn't contribute more to arguably the best run in team history. But since being cleared for full basketball activities March 5, she has worked diligently to improve her skill set and intends to make the most of her senior season.
Munster hosted Oregon-Davis for a scrimmage Oct. 31 and will begin its campaign Saturday in the Munster-Highland Classic.
"It felt amazing," Mongerie said. " ... Just being back on that court and being with my teammates, it was so relieving because I remember last year how happy I was for them, but I know how much I missed being out there, too."
In six games last season, Mongerie averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.7 assists. After graduating a strong class last spring, headlined by The Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year and St. John's recruit Sara Zabrecky, Mongerie said she is ready to step up and help her squad remain among the best in the Region.
"This year means more than I could ever think of. It just means so much to me," Mongerie said. "I want us to reclaim our conference and sectional titles, and then personally I just want to be more of a leader for my team and to push not only myself but my teammates so that we can be the best that we can possible be."
Gallery: West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!