Alyna Santiago builds confidence as Crown Point tops Bishop Noll

CROWN POINT — It was the first time Alyna Santiago didn’t think about her knee.
The Crown Point senior guard lost most of her junior season to a torn ACL last December. In the Bulldogs’ 81-47 win over Bishop Noll Monday, she didn’t think about the injury until asked about it after the game.
“I forgot about it,” she said. “Even though I tweaked it a ton of times today, I didn’t even think about it at all. It was great.”
CP ran away from a strong Warriors team in the second half.
Santiago scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and snagged four steals. The game was a mile marker for her.
“It’s just all a mental thing, how I wake up in the morning and how I prepare the night before, if I stretch good enough. Most of the time I’m very confident,” Santiago said. “I always have that thought right before I play, ‘Oh, I have two screws in my knee.’ But I didn’t even think about it.”
The Warriors' Courtney Blakely came into the night averaging 30.3 points per game. She dealt with foul trouble all night, picking up her second barely three minutes into the game and her third early in the second quarter.
Blakely fouled out with 29 points with just over four minutes left to play.
“Courtney Blakely is an unbelievable player,” Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. “In the third quarter, we finally started to wear her down a little bit. Our team defense was good and then we started executing more in transition.”
Noll (5-3) stayed within striking distance for most of the first half.
A 10-2 run in the second quarter opened things up for the Bulldogs (8-0), who were up 40-24 at halftime.
Crown Point, ranked No. 1 in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, was coming off a 10-day layoff since playing at Morton.
“There’s nothing we can get done in practice to replicate an actual game,” Seibert said. “We were definitely rusty shooting the ball in the first half a little bit.”
Crown Point sophomore Jessica Carrothers ranked top 50 nationally; rolls in scholarship offers with teammate Lilly Stoddard
Jessica Carrothers led the Bulldogs with 28 points, despite struggling some shooting the ball early. She also had 11 rebounds.
“I think we’ve all been spoiled to the point that when she does miss open shots, we kind of look at each other like ‘Did that happen?’” Seibert said. “To have a player like that, knowing what you’re going to get from her night in and night out, it’s definitely a great feeling as a coach.”
Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Crown Point. Kennedy Blakely scored nine with eight rebounds for the Warriors.
