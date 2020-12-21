Alyna Santiago builds confidence as Crown Point tops Bishop Noll

CROWN POINT — It was the first time Alyna Santiago didn’t think about her knee.

The Crown Point senior guard lost most of her junior season to a torn ACL last December. In the Bulldogs’ 81-47 win over Bishop Noll Monday, she didn’t think about the injury until asked about it after the game.

“I forgot about it,” she said. “Even though I tweaked it a ton of times today, I didn’t even think about it at all. It was great.”

CP ran away from a strong Warriors team in the second half.

Santiago scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and snagged four steals. The game was a mile marker for her.

“It’s just all a mental thing, how I wake up in the morning and how I prepare the night before, if I stretch good enough. Most of the time I’m very confident,” Santiago said. “I always have that thought right before I play, ‘Oh, I have two screws in my knee.’ But I didn’t even think about it.”

The Warriors' Courtney Blakely came into the night averaging 30.3 points per game. She dealt with foul trouble all night, picking up her second barely three minutes into the game and her third early in the second quarter.