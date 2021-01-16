Alyna Santiago, Crown Point run past Merrillville to take first place in DAC

MERRILLVILLE — The passion is always there when Alyna Santiago plays the sport she loves.
Crown Point's tenacious guard can't compete without it.
Whether it's diving for a loose ball or grabbing a rebound over a taller player, Santiago's level of intensity is almost palpable when she's on the hardwood. It's the only way she knows how to play, and her teammates have embodied that edge as well.
So, when Santiago converted a three-point play in the third quarter Saturday against Merrillville, it wasn't a surprise when she bellowed out a celebratory "AND-ONE!" shortly afterward to her teammates' delight.
"We always do that," Santiago said. "We're always screaming and jumping around. That's just how we are."
The Bulldogs and Pirates entered Saturday's contest undefeated in the Duneland Athletic Conference, and Santiago was well aware that her team could move one step closer to their third consecutive conference title with a strong showing.
She did not disappoint, pouring in 18 points and playing relentless defense en route to a dominating 69-39 road victory.
"Obviously, we knew it was their senior night," Santiago said. " ... But we always come to play, and we want to win the conference again for the third time in a row, so we just had to have that killer mindset."
Santiago scored the first basket of the game on a layup, which sparked an 11-0 run for Crown Point. She also drained a 3-pointer in the second quarter and had a perfect 7-of-7 showing at the free throw line.
Throughout her prep career, Santiago has made a name for herself as one of the top defenders in the Region. However, even after tearing her right ACL last season, she made a concerted effort to come back as a more polished offensive player in her last high school campaign.
So far, the senior's dedication is showing. Santiago is averaging a career-high 9.7 points per game and has reached double figures in scoring in five contests.
"I just think that she's playing with so much confidence right now," Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. "We've talked about her being more of a focal point of our offense, and she has really excelled in that role. I think when you talk about playing fearlessly, Alyna is the player that you think of."
Santiago's best friend and longtime teammate Jessica Carrothers also turned in a solid performance. The standout guard and Indiana Junior All-Star candidate paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 28 points, highlighted by 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Carrothers shared a similar mindset to Santiago, wanting to "match (the Pirates') intensity," but the junior explained that she doesn't need any extra motivation. This season could be her last one alongside Santiago, so every time they have a chance to compete together, Carrothers is not holding anything back.
"I don't want this season to end anytime soon," Carrothers said. "I've been with (Santiago) my whole life and playing basketball with her ever since we started playing. I've just had her beside me for all of these years, so I'm not ready for it to end."
Crown Point never trailed Saturday, but Merrillville did have its moments of success against the Bulldogs' full court press. The Pirates cut the lead down to single digits on a few occasions in the first half, and for a stretch in the second quarter, senior forward Shekinah Thomas looked like the best player on the floor.
She scored seven of her team-high 12 points in the second period and drilled two 3-pointers.
"With it being the senior night, the girls are emotional, and we had a slow start," Pirates coach Amy Govert said. "Shekinah really gave us a spark. She's a dynamic player when she gets going, she really is. ... A lot of people haven't seen that side of her, but that's why we're pushing her to get to that point."
Senior guard Cailynn Dilosa added 11 points and junior forward SaMya Miller chipped in with 10 points for Merrillville, which had its nine-game winning streak snapped.
Govert believes Saturday's loss can be used as a stepping stone for her program as it closes out the regular season and prepares for the playoffs.
The Pirates (9-4, 5-1) will be back in action Tuesday at Hobart, and Crown Point (13-1, 5-0) will continue its campaign Tuesday at home against Kankakee Valley.
"We played really good basketball for 2 1/2 quarters, and you could tell the difference," Govert said. "We had energy on the bench, we didn't let mistakes get to us and we came right back. In the second half we kind of imploded, but we told them, 'This shows that you can play when you bring that intensity.'"