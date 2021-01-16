Alyna Santiago, Crown Point run past Merrillville to take first place in DAC

Santiago scored the first basket of the game on a layup, which sparked an 11-0 run for Crown Point. She also drained a 3-pointer in the second quarter and had a perfect 7-of-7 showing at the free throw line.

Throughout her prep career, Santiago has made a name for herself as one of the top defenders in the Region. However, even after tearing her right ACL last season, she made a concerted effort to come back as a more polished offensive player in her last high school campaign.

So far, the senior's dedication is showing. Santiago is averaging a career-high 9.7 points per game and has reached double figures in scoring in five contests.

"I just think that she's playing with so much confidence right now," Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. "We've talked about her being more of a focal point of our offense, and she has really excelled in that role. I think when you talk about playing fearlessly, Alyna is the player that you think of."

Santiago's best friend and longtime teammate Jessica Carrothers also turned in a solid performance. The standout guard and Indiana Junior All-Star candidate paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 28 points, highlighted by 10 points in the fourth quarter.