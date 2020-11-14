Andrean claims Broadway over Merrillville for first time since 2002

MERRILLVILLE — For the first time in 18 years, Andrean’s girls basketball program can claim Broadway.
The 59ers defeated Merrillville 54-45 to snap a streak of 16 consecutive non-tournament, regular-season losses in the nearly annual Battle of Broadway rivalry matchup. Andrean trailed for the majority of the game but rallied early in the fourth quarter to regain a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“It’s an important win,” Andrean sophomore forward Abbi Foster said. “We were just talking about it. We just wanted it more, I think. We were fighters.”
Down four points early in the fourth quarter, Foster hit a 3-pointer to pull the 59ers within a point before a defensive stop and then a layup from fellow sophomore Lauren Colon with 6:22 left in the game gave Andrean its first lead since the opening minute of the second quarter.
Andrean coach Tony Scheub credited Foster’s unlikely triple with being the spark his team needed.
“It’s funny, we have four zone sets in and they’re all for 3-pointers and they’re all not for the (center), which Abbi plays,” Scheub said. “She’s been begging for us here to put a 3-point play in for her and she nails one. That was big for us.”
With the lead in hand, Andrean (2-0) strung together enough stops and found scoring from multiple sources to close out the win. Senior guard Dyamond Blair led the 59ers in scoring with 15 points while Foster added 13 and nine rebounds.
The defense set the tone while Andrean outscored Merrillville 19-6 in the fourth quarter.
“I think us making some baskets let us slow the pace down a little bit which helped us get back on defense and set up,” Scheub said. “We snapped out of things offensively and defensively dug into the dirt with our heels a little bit.”
Merrillville senior forward Shekinah Thomas proved to be problematic in the middle portion of the game while on her way to 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals and kept the Pirates in the game late before the 59ers pulled away.
Merrillville (0-1) was without head coach Amy Govert, who was unavailable due to coronavirus-related precaution, according to acting head coach and usual assistant Kelly Kratz.
The Pirates are among a handful of Region teams who have had their seasons halted already as a result of the pandemic and hadn’t been able to play against another opponent until meeting the 59ers.
“We took some bad shots, missed some easy buckets and that led to them going in transition,” Kratz said. “We didn’t have a scrimmage or any games prior to this, so we were raw. These girls were anxious to play, but we’ll get our heads back and figure things out.”
Scheub said he expects coronavirus-related stoppages and cancellations will impact multiple teams throughout the area but that he still hopes some sort of season can be completed even amid growing uncertainty.
Wins like Andrean’s over Merrillville remind him of how much the sport means.
“We need it,” Scheub said. “Being out here with the kids brings normalcy a little bit. It’s getting us out and doing something we love instead of sitting at home, and I really hope we can make it through.”
