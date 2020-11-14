Andrean claims Broadway over Merrillville for first time since 2002

The defense set the tone while Andrean outscored Merrillville 19-6 in the fourth quarter.

“I think us making some baskets let us slow the pace down a little bit which helped us get back on defense and set up,” Scheub said. “We snapped out of things offensively and defensively dug into the dirt with our heels a little bit.”

Merrillville senior forward Shekinah Thomas proved to be problematic in the middle portion of the game while on her way to 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals and kept the Pirates in the game late before the 59ers pulled away.

Merrillville (0-1) was without head coach Amy Govert, who was unavailable due to coronavirus-related precaution, according to acting head coach and usual assistant Kelly Kratz.

The Pirates are among a handful of Region teams who have had their seasons halted already as a result of the pandemic and hadn’t been able to play against another opponent until meeting the 59ers.

“We took some bad shots, missed some easy buckets and that led to them going in transition,” Kratz said. “We didn’t have a scrimmage or any games prior to this, so we were raw. These girls were anxious to play, but we’ll get our heads back and figure things out.”