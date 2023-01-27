Andrean closes historic regular season with momentum-building win over Chesterton

MERRILLVILLE — Whether or not momentum exists in sports is debatable.

If it does, Andrean girls basketball is in fine shape.

The 59ers rallied from down seven one quarter in to beat Chesterton 57-46 to reach 21 regular season wins heading into next week’s sectional. It’s believed to be the highest regular season win total in program history.

“We go down seven in the first quarter and I just told them, ‘listen, we’ve been here before,’” Andrean coach Tony Scheub said. “Let’s just chip away.”

Andrean did, outscoring Chesterton 44-26 the final three quarters. The tipping point came from an unlikely source in senior guard Cristina Martinez whose corner triple off a no-look pass from senior guard Tori Allen gave the 59ers a 10-point lead with five minutes to play.

Andrean senior forward Emily Ziegelhofer chased down a loose ball the ensuing Trojan possession to force a jump that went to the 59ers. Trojan senior guard Amani Brown slammed the ball on the floor in frustration to earn a technical.

Allen then hit two free throws to essentially seal the win.

Martinez’s trey brought Andrean’s bench to its feet. The technical foul led to the 59er students erupting.

“Personally, I’m very team oriented and whatever I can do to give my team the energy they need I’m going to do,” Martinez said after a career-best seven points and five rebounds. “To score that 3 felt so good, especially in the atmosphere we had tonight.”

The Trojans (15-8) were the hot ones beyond the arc early. They hit 6-of-9 tries in the opening quarter but converted just four of their final 17. Chesterton junior guard Ciara Bonner scored a game high 22 points which included five made 3s.

“I think any time you play a quality team and face adversity during the game and come back from it is a good thing,” Scheub said. “The kids cheering for each other after every basket was awesome. I must have ran into our own players seven or eight times on the bench and that’s great because it shows the energy.”

Four 59ers finished in double figures. Allen led them all with 13, including a long 3-pointer the opening possession of the second half to turn a two-point lead into five.

Andrean’s next challenge comes from Class 2A Sectional 33. The 59ers (21-3) have won three consecutive sectional titles but haven’t won a regional since 1999. Of the eight teams in Sectional 33 only Andrean and Lake Station have winning records. They’ll play Wednesday in a rematch of a regular season contest the 59ers won 66-49.

Andrean lost to Fairfield in the regional final a season ago and fell in the opening games of the two regionals before that. The IHSAA changed the postseason structure to make the regional just one game instead of two while semistate becomes two games instead of one.

Following the updated format, last year’s Andrean team would have made semistate. A repeat of that is just a stepping stone on the way to larger goals for this year’s team ranked No. 4 in the Class 2A AP Poll.

“You can always have a bad game but right now we’re playing some really good basketball,” Allen said. “I feel our momentum is really good and the momentum we have right now will carry into the postseason.”

Allen is a believer in momentum.

And so are her teammates.

“We’re prepared,” she said. “Every game we have to come prepared because any game can be our last now. Even though I think we’re playing our best basketball right now we can’t let that get into our heads. We’re going to keep pushing.”

