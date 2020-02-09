Andrean ends Noll's sectional streak, wins first sectional in three years

Blakely got off to a scorching hot start, hitting five of her first seven shots from the field en route to 11 points in the first quarter, but Noll only led 20-19.

The length of Andrean forwards Natalie Figlio and Schutz posed a problem for Noll, which allowed many good looks on the inside in the quarter, as the duo combined for nine first-quarter points.

Scheub revealed that Figlio was sidelined earlier in the week due to being under the weather.

"She had the flu earlier this week and this morning she said she felt good enough to play," he said of Figlio, who finished with seven points and 15 rebounds.

Andrean dictated the pace in second quarter, slowing the game down and forcing Noll into its style of basketball, with the Warriors scoring just eight points before halftime.

Schutz did have three fouls in the first half, but it didn't stop her from making plays.

"When I wasn't out there I just had to cheer on my team, but when I came back, I just had to keep going," said Schutz, who posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Blair scored eight of her team-high 17 points in the second quarter, with Andrean leading by two at the half.