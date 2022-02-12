Andrean hands South Central lone blemish to clear latest challenge

WINAMAC — Andrean was wary of South Central and its gaudy 26-0 record heading into the Class 2A Winamac Regional semifinal game on Saturday.

But after watching the Satellites’ win over Rensselaer in-person in the sectional championship on Tuesday, the Niners knew they’d be able to compete. And compete the Niners did, pulling away in the second half for a decisive 57-41 victory.

“When I heard they were 26-0, that made me pretty nervous,” junior Lauren Colon said. “But when I watched them play, I was like, ‘This is a team that we can compete with,’ and that's what we did (Saturday).”

Freshman Lindsay Arcella said seeing the Satellites play gave the Niners an edge.

“We heard about all the hype, and then we saw them play,” she said. “And we knew that we had a chance against them.”

Colon hit her first shot, a 3-pointer, and she stayed hot and scored 17 points, including three, 3-pointers.

“I thought the last couple of games I was struggling with my 3s, and I just came into the game with the mentality that it's another game starting off fresh and once that first one went in, I knew it was gonna be a good game for me,” she said.

Andrean coach Tony Scheub said there were some open gaps in South Central’s zone and if they could rotate the ball, there would be some good looks.

“We just kept swinging the ball around, driving through the gaps and we were open,” Colon said.

Colon said playing a schedule that included Lake Central, Crown Point, Merrillville and Chesterton prepared for a game of this intensity.

“We played pretty tough teams, and we pushed through each of them and that just helped us today,” she said.

As a group the Niners were able to handle the Satellites’ pressure because their fundamentals are strong.

“Yeah, me Tori (Allen) and Lindsay, we came from a program (Region Rebels), and we would always do ball handling, defense, just all the fundamentals and that really has helped us throughout the years,” Colon said.

“When the ball is in their hands, I don’t lose any hair,” Scheub said.

Scheub added that Colon’s ability is deceiving.

“I said, ‘The 85-pound kid is the toughest kid I’ve ever coached,’ and I believe that,” he said. “(Assistant) coach Tom (Golumbeck) told Lauren she was going to have a big game today because she hadn't been shooting it all that great, but I thought she did a great job today.

“... When she scores a lot, we’re actually excited. She's such a good defender, and I think she gets overlooked a lot. She's just a good all-around player.”

Arcella added 15 points, and Tori Allen chipped in with 12.

“We preach you got to be the toughest team and when you got a couple of 85-pounders or whatever we have, we have to do that,” Scheub said. “The kids have really bought in and they showed it today.”

Game summary

How Andrean won: The Niners won it with defense. The game was tied at halftime, 30-30, and Andrean held South Central to just three points in the third quarter on 1-of-12 shooting from the field. Andrean took a commanding 46-33 after three quarters, and South Central got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Impact player: Lindsay Arcella scored 15 points for the Niners before leaving early in the fourth quarter with a minor leg injury. She hit three 3-pointers, grabbed four rebounds and collected two steals.

Andrean moves on: The Niners advanced to Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m. against Fairfield, who eliminated Eastside 54-42 in the first semifinal game. Andrean had lost in the regional opener the past two seasons and will be looking for its first regional title since 1999.

South Central proud: The Satellites fell short of their goal of winning a state championship, but they will always cherish the undefeated regular season and their 26-1 record. Abbie Tomblin and Olivia Marks each finished with 11 points, while Delanie Gale added nine. They will lose Gale, Tomblin and Lauren Bowmar to graduation.

Quotable: “They hit a lot of shots and obviously they're pretty good at shooting, and I just think that we weren't really retaliating with that. We just weren’t hitting shots. We knew what to do, but just some of our shots weren’t falling. … It’s been great. It’s sad to see it end, but especially since our community and everything has been so great. They always have. It’s just really kind of sad to see it end.” —Abbie Tomblin, South Central senior

