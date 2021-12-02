Andrean point guard Tori Allen emerging as leader

GARY — After playing alongside Andrean’s all-time leading scorer Julia Schutz, junior guard Tori Allen was well aware of how difficult it would be to replace her production.
If the 59ers are to pull off a three-peat as sectional champions and defend their Northwest Crossroads Conference title this winter, Allen and her teammates have a lot of playmaking and scoring to make up for.
So far, Andrean (4-2) looks to be just fine, thanks in large part to Allen, who went off for a career-high 27 points in a 52-40 win at West Side (5-1) on Tuesday night.
“She’s our best shooter, she’s our point guard,” Andrean coach Tony Scheub said. “Teams are going to key on her, and she still manages to get it done. Today I really liked her driving to the basket a little bit and mixing it up. I think sometimes she relies too much on the 3. She’s such a good shooter, but today she got to the basket, scored some layups and got to the line, and that’s the whole package right there.”
As a sharpshooter on last year’s team, Allen averaged 14.9 points per game, while dealing out 5.1 assists on average. She hasn’t lost her touch from long range, connecting on four 3s on Tuesday while hauling in a handful of rebounds and dishing a few assists.
In fact, Allen says she tallied more than 50,000 shots in summer workouts — for the second year in a row.
“I think that’s what really got me to how I am as a shooter,” Allen said.
The time she’s put into her craft shows each time she pulls up, whether it’s from the top of the key or near the baseline. Plus, with fewer pandemic cancellations in 2021, Allen was able to play more at the AAU level with Indiana Girls Basketball.
Perhaps more importantly, Allen is taking over lead distributing duties and is the focal point of the attack. Often, that also leads opponents to try and focus on shutting her down.
“I used our post players down at the bottom, so when I’m driving, they’re the open (player) and I look up for my teammates,” Allen said. “Since the floor really opened up in the second half, I felt like I took advantage of that.”
Scheub said the 59ers hadn’t worked out any delayed offensive sets yet, but Allen took control of the game late, when Andrean needed to slow the tempo and kill clock. She also created several turnovers and sprung her teammates in transition, limiting West Side’s Sarah Burton to nine points.
“You got to see it all,” Scheub said. “She was really good defensively. She was on their second best player, and she did a really good job of not only helping us and then getting back to her and making things hard for her to score.”
Allen hopes her defense can help Andrean produce some easy buckets, and it did on Tuesday.
“We’re really good at transitioning,” Allen said. “So, I feel like we play good defense and try to get in the gaps, pick their pockets and stuff and get in transition.”
The 59ers have spent a lot of time working on their defense so far this season, adjusting to a roster with less size, but one that still has plenty of capable athletes.
“Half the practice is defense, and I feel like that’s really helped," Allen said. "I just remember during the game what we practiced on, and I just put it into the game. Over in my AAU, I was like the big defender who guarded the (other team’s) best player, so I feel like that helped, too.”
Allen is an emotional leader for the 59ers as well.
Scheub said she’s even encouraged the team to branch out from the basketball program, even if it occasionally means giving the team a day off.
“She’s a good kid,” Scheub said. “She’s got a good family, and she’s got a lot of school spirit. We haven’t practiced on Saturday yet because of the success of our soccer team, football team and volleyball team. She was the one texting me, ‘Hey, we want to go to the game.’”
As Allen continues to develop, Scheub believes she can take her game — and help elevate Andrean — to new heights this winter.
“I think she can be one of the better players in the area, by far, and I think she has the potential to get there,” Scheub said. “Bit by bit, she’s starting to realize that. I think we knew that. It’s (Allen who) has to realize it.”
Game summary
How Andrean won: West Side held Andrean at bay early, and took a 24-22 lead into halftime. But as the game wore on, the Niners were able to force key turnovers and get more open looks with better ball movement, while the Cougars couldn’t match their scoring pace.
Impact player: Allen scored 51.9% of Andrean’s points, finishing with 27, but was also patient in the offense, picking her spots to shoot and keeping a careful handle on the ball as she worked through traffic in the lane.
West Side standout: Senior guard Trinity Barnes is a potent scorer, and she showed it, tallying 20 points, including 13 in the first half. She nailed a 3 from just a few feet from the West Side logo in the third quarter, answering an Andrean mini-run.
Notable: Senior Lauryn Swain is another 59er who has started the season well, adding 12 points. She’s an important paint presence, often stifling West Side’s forwards, and is a consistent supporting scorer.
Quotable: “In the first half I feel like they really worked us hard. Defense-wise, we really had to keep staying on them. But in the second half I feel like the floor really opened up for me and my team, so I just took advantage of that.” — Andrean guard Tori Allen on Tuesday’s win.