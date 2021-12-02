Andrean point guard Tori Allen emerging as leader

In fact, Allen says she tallied more than 50,000 shots in summer workouts — for the second year in a row.

“I think that’s what really got me to how I am as a shooter,” Allen said.

The time she’s put into her craft shows each time she pulls up, whether it’s from the top of the key or near the baseline. Plus, with fewer pandemic cancellations in 2021, Allen was able to play more at the AAU level with Indiana Girls Basketball.

Perhaps more importantly, Allen is taking over lead distributing duties and is the focal point of the attack. Often, that also leads opponents to try and focus on shutting her down.

“I used our post players down at the bottom, so when I’m driving, they’re the open (player) and I look up for my teammates,” Allen said. “Since the floor really opened up in the second half, I felt like I took advantage of that.”

Scheub said the 59ers hadn’t worked out any delayed offensive sets yet, but Allen took control of the game late, when Andrean needed to slow the tempo and kill clock. She also created several turnovers and sprung her teammates in transition, limiting West Side’s Sarah Burton to nine points.