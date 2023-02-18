LOGANSPORT – Andrean coach Tony Scheub couldn’t help but get emotional after the conclusion of Saturday morning’s 44-32 loss to Lapel in the Berry Bowl in the Class 2A Logansport semistate.

The Niners (25-4) gave it everything they had in the semifinal matchup with the Bulldogs (21-7) but couldn’t stave off elimination and couldn't contain Lapel’s 6-foot freshman center Laniah Wills, who finished with a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

“Those kids, they weren't just happy to be here,” Scheub said. “They wanted to go further, so to come out and not play your best game that kinda hurts a little bit… I’ve spent a lot of time with these kids, and they become your daughters. It just sucks that the season is over and we don't get to see them at practice. And I'm not a teacher so I don't get to see them at school. So yeah, it's tough.”

Senior Lauren Colon led the Niners with 12 points, while sophomore Lindsay Arcella added seven points and five rebounds.

Colon said they left it all out on the floor.

“I’ve been playing every game like it’s my last,” she said. “I just wanted to give it my all.”

Andrean trailed 5-2 at the first stop and fell behind 21-13 at the half. There was the proverbial lid on the basket for Andrean. It shot just 32% from the field for the first half and finished the game at 33%.

“We got some shots that we take out of our offense,” Scheub said. “We got some drives to the basket, and we got some 3s. We just didn’t finish, and they were a little bit more physical than we thought. They did a really good job of keeping us in front and making us take some tougher shots.”

Andrean made its best run, cutting the deficit to 26-20 late in the third quarter and had a chance to cut it even further. A defensive rebound slipped off the 59ers hands and Wills was there to corral the ball under the basket and stick it in for a 29-20 lead after three quarters.

“Every time we got a 3 or a layup or something going, they kind of had an answer every single time,” Scheub said.

Andrean pulled to within 38-31 midway through the fourth quarter but got no closer.

“It’s a big accomplishment that we got here because this team has been like one of the best teams I’ve played with,” said senior Tori Allen, who will play at DePauw University next season. “I’m glad that we finally got to win a regional. We hadn’t won a regional for the last 22 years, so this was my favorite team of all my years.”

Allen finished with six points and three assists.

Colon said they didn’t have an answer for Wills, who scored 20 of her points in the paint.

“I thought she got a lot of hard baskets,” she said. “We did what we could, but she just outworked us.”

Scheub was just as emotional when asked about how Colon played, wiping away a couple tears.

“That kid is so dang tough,” he said. “... It just makes me mad because I've been trying to talk to colleges about her and tell them how that kid can play. She's not not very big, she’s not very tall, and I think she gets overlooked. It ticks me off, honestly. That kid, she has so much heart and she has so much toughness. Yeah, I love that kid.”

