Andrean seniors reflect on advancing program another step

WINAMAC — It just didn’t turn out like the Andrean faithful would’ve hoped for on Saturday night in the Class 2A Winamac Regional championship.

Andrean (21-7) was a little gassed and lost 40-22 to Fairfield to end their season and also mark the final high school competitions for seniors Bridget Sherman and Lauryn Swain. The emotions flowed like waves upon a beach.

“Obviously, for the team it’s the most upset that it's over,” Sherman said. “We love being together. We love working with each other. So now that that's done, and we're not going to be with each other anymore, I think that's what hurts the most. We're really proud of our season and what we accomplished this year, but just knowing that we're not going to be together on the court, that's what really hits the home and it's hard to take in.”

Although Sherman didn’t score in the title game, she battled and grabbed four rebounds and had a steal and always does the things that don’t show up on a stat sheet. She had eight points in the semifinal win over South Central.

“She’s been great for us,” Andrean coach Tony Scheub said. “She's had a lot of 3s, big 3s for us. She hit that big 3 in the first game, and that was something that we weren't really expecting out of her this year. She is a scrapper, though. She's a good defender. She'll get like two deflections, two steals, four rebounds and is just always in the right place at the right time, too.”

Sherman remained upbeat about the season.

“With the tremendous season we had last year I think a lot of people weren't expecting a lot out of us this year,” she said. “And for us to come into this season and put in the work and win conference for the second year in a row, win sectionals for the third year in a row and then playing (in a) regional championship, I think a lot of people passed us by, and I think we showed that we are still great competitors and still one of the top teams in the Region.”

Swain was also emotional about playing her last game as a Niner.

“Definitely a lot of disappointment,” she said. “Not necessarily in my team or anything, just disappointed that this season is over. I really love my team, and it's gonna be really sad to like not have another week with them, another game, but I'm really proud of them. I feel like we all came out and gave it our all today. Even if we lost this game, we beat the No. 1 team in 2A, so that's something to definitely be proud of. I’m just proud of us.”

Scheub said Swain has been a vocal leader.

“She’s a high energy kid, and high effort, and sometimes when she gets frustrated she kind of takes it out on the other team and fouling. Her and I have gone round and round for four years and and I can't tell you how much I love that kid even though that she's probably responsible for a lot of my hair loss.”

Lauren Colon led Andrean with eight points, and Lindsay Arcella added five.

“As well as we shot it in the first game, we had it the other way in the second game,” Scheub said. “Sometimes when you start hitting some shots, that brings your energy that makes you a little bit faster, and we just couldn't get that rolling tonight.”

It has been a tremendous school year for Andrean athletics with the football and volleyball state championships, girls soccer state runner-up and the girls basketball tournament run.

“I think it just shows that the kids that go to Andrean aren't just any regular kids,” said Sherman, of Valparaiso. “There's definitely a standard there, and we have high expectations. You go there and you're expected to perform well in the classroom and absolutely on the court or field or whatever that may be. It's not just a regular school. It brings in kids that love what they do and bond and connect with each other, and I think that's really why we become a great school and we strive to always succeed.”

Game summary

How Fairfield won: The Falcons got off to a great start shooting the ball, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter on the way to a 16-7 lead. Andrean just never recovered from Fairfield’s fast start. Andrean also had no answer for Fairfield 6-foot-1 swing player Bria Garber, who was a force at both ends. She poured in a game-high 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds, eight defensive, and dished out three assists.

Impact player: Fairfield’s Bailey Willard made four baskets — all 3-pointers. Her 3 just before the halftime buzzer put Fairfield up 25-11. She also had three rebounds and two assists.

Andrean looks forward: Andrean loses just Bridget Sherman and Lauryn Swain to graduation. Coach Tony Scheub can’t wait to get started in the offseason. “This is our third year in a row here in the regional, and this is the first time we played in the championship game,” he said. “So I think every year we take another step, and our kids get hungrier and hungrier. I see Tori Allen and Lauren Colon come back, and I think they're going to be absolute terrors next year in the Region. I just think they're gonna be motivated for their senior year, and as upset as I am right now and how I'd love to practice another week, it's like already I'm getting ready for the summer and to see them and see how they're going to do.”

Next round: Fairfield advances to play Frankton in the LaPorte Semistate at noon.

Quotable: “We tried to pick up the intensity on defense, and (Fairfield did) just a really good job of controlling the ball. They did a really good job. Everything that we tried to do, they had an answer for.” —Tony Scheub, Andrean coach

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.