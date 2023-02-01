Andrean survives thriller, Illiana makes history in Class 2A Sectional 33

MERRILLVILLE — The only potential matchup in Class 2A Sectional 33 between teams with winning records didn’t disappoint.

Andrean and senior guard Tori Allen outlasted Lake Station and senior guard Tranika Randolph 59-54 to win its 10th consecutive sectional game in front of a loud and boisterous crowd that left the 59er gym having watched two of the Region’s top scorers go at it with their high school careers on the line.

“I just told them, I said ‘Guys, you won that game,’” Andrean coach Tony Scheub said. “Every time we scored they came back and answered and our girls didn’t hang their heads. They just went back down and did it again.”

Randolph scored 12 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter including an and-one layup that tied the game with three minutes left but Allen chipped in 10 of her game-high 26 points during that same frame including an and-one of her own the next possession that put her 59ers back on top.

“After an and-one you have a lot of momentum on your side,” Allen said. “It’s like, okay. We have to get that back. (Her) and-one gave us the positive attitude again. Like this is our game and we’re going to go win it.”

Randolph got off a good look at a go-ahead jumper with about a minute left but couldn’t get it to fall. Lake Station sent Allen to the line for a one-and-one which she converted both free throws on to put the 59ers up three.

Lake Station senior Nasiya Gause tired a 3-pointer to tie the game with about 25 seconds left but couldn’t hit. Andrean (22-3) took possession. Allen got fouled. She hit two free throws and sealed the win and a date with Illiana Christian in the semifinal while Lake Station (17-5) got sent home.

“We struggled a bit today (with Randolph) and I think it’s because she was just making some tough shots, too,” Scheub said. “I think we had some times where we had defended her well and she still overcame that and made shots. You’ve just got to kind of tip your hat and say, ‘Nice shot.’

“But we have Tori Allen.”

Allen, the star guard who time after time delivered when the 59ers needed her to whether that be her late and-one, free throws to seal the game or a deep triple right in front of the Andrean bench early in the fourth quarter to turn a two-point lead into five with about five minutes left and Lake Station getting hot.

Even after four years of watching Allen play, Scheub said she still finds ways to surprise him. Wednesday was one of those nights.

For Allen, it was just another game.

“We knew we had to keep calm and stay patient,” she said. “Just because they go up or go on a run doesn’t mean we can’t fight back. We knew we’d stay together and find an answer.”

That answer, as it has been so many times before, was usually Allen.

With three sectional championships in as many seasons and now double-digit sectional wins Allen was reminded she doesn’t know anything but winning in a sectional. She doesn’t intend to find out what the alternative is like.

“No,” she said. “Not at all.”

IC picks up first sectional win

Illiana Christian coach Denise VanRyn spoke before the season about the importance of building and developing the Vikings’ girls basketball program in her first year at the head of it.

Wednesday’s result is a step forward in that process.

Illiana defeated Bowman 56-22 to notch its first sectional victory since joining the IHSAA in three tries.

“This means a lot to this program especially because the girls program has been so small for so long,” senior guard Faith VanRyn said. “When I was a freshman we weren’t winning anything, even on the JV team. But we’ve grown so much. It just means so much to have a sectional win.”

Senior forward Beauti Santiago led all scorers with 18 points in a losing effort with Bowman (7-14).

Nine of the 12 Vikings (10-11) on the roster scored. Sophomore guard Abbie Ritzema led them all with 13. Senior guard Kaitlin Dykstra and Faith VanRyn both added 10. Junior forward Cheyenne DeJong scored five and grabbed nine rebounds.

Andrean awaits.

“We’re just going to have to play the best that we can and have a good attitude,” Faith VanRyn said. “Put it all out there and see what happens.”

