MERRILLVILLE — The Andrean girls basketball team has accomplished a lot over the past few years, however, Saturday night's triumph is probably the best one yet.

This year's senior class is the only one to win four straight sectional titles after the Class 2A No. 4 59ers beat North Newton 77-21 in the Andrean sectional final.

Winners of nine straight, Andrean (24-3) will now face North Miami (19-5), who beat 2A No. 10 Pioneer 46-44 in the Lewis Cass Sectional.

The 59ers and North Miami will play in the second semifinal of the Class 2A Winamac Regional next Saturday. Andrean has never faced North Miami.

Andrean opened the game on an 18-1 run and took a 24-3 lead into the second quarter.

The lead grew to 37 points at halftime and after three periods, the lead was at 51.

59ers senior guard Lauren Colon paced Andrean with 17 points, fellow senior Tori Allen added 16 points and sophomore forward Maddie Walton contributed 15 points and eight boards while Lindsay Arcella posted six points and nine assists.

"We came out and played to level that we can play," said Andrean coach Tony Scheub.

Scheub reflected on this year's senior class and commented on the mark it has left in the history of Andrean girls basketball.

"It started with (Julia) Schutz, (Dyamond) Blair and Co. because they passed on how to do things and these seniors now have taken it to another level," he said. "They're great players and they're great leaders but even better kids because they get super excited for all of their teammates."

Colon said it's crucial for the team when the bench players can get some varsity playing time.

"It's good for them to get some extra minutes so they can experience what it's like playing for a championship because it makes them grow," she said.

Allen, Andrean's scoring leader at 17.2 points per game, said the reason this team is so successful than in year's past is because it's more unified.

"This team has more chemistry and we all want to win," she said. "We all pick each other up."

Andrean has not won a regional title since 1999.

Scheub knows that the team hasn't picked up any regional titles in the past three years and thinks that in order to win next week, it has to be up at the right time.

"We were up for the first game last year and kind of ran out of gas against a good Fairfield team," he said. "That's something we'll have to improve on because the girls have put themselves in this position and now is the time."

Allen said there will be a little bit of pressure to go out and finally win a regional, but agreed that the key is going to be their energy.

"We won't do anything differently but our energy has to be up for every game from here on out," she said.

