Another year, another conference title for Andrean girls

WHEATFIELD — Andrean journeyed to Kankakee Valley Friday night seeking the outright Northwest Crossroads Conference title.
The Times No. 8 59ers took care of business with a wire-to-wire 39-24 victory over Times No. 7 Kankakee Valley. It was the second straight conference crown for Andrean.
“It feels really good,” said junior guard Tori Allen, who finished with 11 points. “It was a good team win.”
Indeed, the 59ers (16-6, 5-0) got contributions from their entire lineup, including a game-high 14 points and seven rebounds for senior Lauryn Swain. Lauren Colon added six points and five boards.
Swain was awarded the player-of-the-game wooden sword for Andrean.
“I think my offense really made my defense," Swain said. "I was guarding like the biggest girl on their team. I was a little stressed out about that. But I feel like I just kind of stayed home on her, do what I have to do. That got me hyped enough to go down on offense and knock down some big shots at the beginning.”
Swain said winning the conference outright was on their minds from the start.
“Coach (Tony) Scheub was really excited, (assistant coach) Courtney (Pishkur) was really excited,” she said. “Last year was obviously our first time winning conference since they've been here, so to get it twice for them was like really a big deal for us. And we just kind of had a point to prove.”
Andrean led 8-1 after one quarter as Swain and Allen combined for six points, but the Kougars (14-7, 3-2) heated up in the second quarter. Lilly Toppen hit three field goals, including two 3-pointers, to lead the charge. Juliet Starr sank a 3-pointer with 37 seconds to go in the quarter to pull the Kougars to within 15-14.
Swain made one of two foul shots with 11 seconds left to give the 59ers a 16-14 halftime lead.
Andrean stretched the lead to 23-16 after three quarters and opened up a 27-16 lead in the fourth before two free throws by Laynie Capellari got the Kougars within 27-18 with 5:10 left in the game. The Kougars got no closer the rest of the way.
Andrean’s man-to-man defense made it tough for KV to get the ball inside or get any good looks on the perimeter.
“We practice defense every day in practice,” Allen said. “I feel like that's really helped because coach Scheub is really big on defense. We know that's how our offense is gonna get going, so we have to play good defense.”
Scheub said the kids have really bought into playing the tough defense more than ever this year.
“They take away the lane and really get out to the shooters,” he said. “We did a little switch in the second half and put Colon on (Lilly Toppen), and I think that did a good job of shutting her down.”
Toppen scored eight of her team-high 11 points in the second quarter.
Scheub said it was extra sweet to win the title at Kankakee Valley.
“I was telling the team it was four or five, six years ago we were here for a chance to win the conference championship, and we lost so it was nice to kind of get a little redemption,” he said. “Coaches don't forget those things.”
Kate Thomas added eight points for the Kougars. They were playing without senior Taylor Schoonveld, who is out with an ankle injury, and Abby Grandchamp, who tore her ACL.
“In the second half it was a situation where we played extremely hard,” KV coach Brandon Bradley said. “We competed, but we got frustrated that when we ran our offense, it wasn't always available. So we got a little bit impatient, and we didn't cut quite as sharply or as hard as we did in the first half. We didn't reach screens as well. And then we kind of over penetrated at times and went into three people and it was just tough, contested — which it's just something we have to adapt to."