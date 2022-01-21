Another year, another conference title for Andrean girls

Andrean led 8-1 after one quarter as Swain and Allen combined for six points, but the Kougars (14-7, 3-2) heated up in the second quarter. Lilly Toppen hit three field goals, including two 3-pointers, to lead the charge. Juliet Starr sank a 3-pointer with 37 seconds to go in the quarter to pull the Kougars to within 15-14.

Swain made one of two foul shots with 11 seconds left to give the 59ers a 16-14 halftime lead.

Andrean stretched the lead to 23-16 after three quarters and opened up a 27-16 lead in the fourth before two free throws by Laynie Capellari got the Kougars within 27-18 with 5:10 left in the game. The Kougars got no closer the rest of the way.

Andrean’s man-to-man defense made it tough for KV to get the ball inside or get any good looks on the perimeter.

“We practice defense every day in practice,” Allen said. “I feel like that's really helped because coach Scheub is really big on defense. We know that's how our offense is gonna get going, so we have to play good defense.”

Scheub said the kids have really bought into playing the tough defense more than ever this year.