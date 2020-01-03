VALPARAISO — Nyla Asad walked out of LaPorte’s locker room carrying her cell phone in one hand and the Viking Holiday Tournament trophy in the other hand.
A few minutes earlier, the senior guard’s teammates lifted her onto their shoulders and started carrying her off the court with the trophy raised in Asad's outstretched arms.
Times No. 3 LaPorte’s 50-40 championship win against host Valparaiso (9-7) meant the trophy was heading back home with the Slicers (11-4). However, at least for the night, it belonged to Asad. She earned it after scoring 18 against No. 7 Valparaiso in the finals and 31 the game before against Fort Wayne South Side.
Asad called it a dream scenario.
“It’s all love,” she said. “Yeah, I scored the points I did but today was about everyone on this team coming together as one.”
Asad’s 31 points in LaPorte’s 66-58 semifinal win aginst Fort Wayne South Side set a career high, but Slicer coach Rob Walker said her follow-up act of 18 against Valparaiso was just about as impressive, given the circumstances.
Besides a title being on the line, Asad and her teammates were faced with a short turnaround between games that tested LaPorte’s conditioning. Walker Lauded the effort from Asad, senior guard Kayla Jones and junior guard Alanti Biggers for remaining composed under pressure even as tired legs set in against Valparaiso’s pressure defense.
“Both teams were gassed,” Walker said. “I think just our conditioning really set us up to win this game.”
Valparaiso led early in the game that does not count in the Duneland Athletic Conference standings, but LaPorte closed the first quarter on an 11-0 run to take a six-point lead into the second quarter. The Vikings cut it within three points late in the first half before another quick 6-2 Slicer run ended the comeback push.
As the second half wore on, the lead ballooned to double digits and Valparaiso’s fatigue began to show.
The Vikings, who beat Columbia City 56-53 in the first game, appeared to briefly swing momentum in their favor when they pressured the ball late but couldn’t force the Slicers into enough errors to seriously threaten the lead.
“We left it all out there,” Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said. “We were just kind of tired there, and it showed.”
LaPorte’s five-game winning streak is the longest this season and the most wins strung together since the Slicers also won five near the end of the 2017-18 season. All four teams competing in Valparaiso play a high level of basketball, Walker said, and statistically speaking LaPorte wasn’t going to be favored to win.
That made walking off with the trophy all the more rewarding.
“Right now, this is what you like to see,” Walker said. “That’s good stuff.”