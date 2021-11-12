Asia and Amarea Donald are on a mission to end Hobart's conference drought

Asia averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game to earn a spot on the Times Second-Team All-Area as a sophomore. She’s attracting collegiate interest from the likes of Valparaiso and Toledo, among others.

“She’s just an outstanding athlete with great basketball instinct,” Feddeler said. “She’s a great rebounder and when she gets the ball in her hands nobody can beat her down the court. She just goes. What people don’t realize is how unselfish she is, and I’m trying to get her to just go. It’s not that we don’t have confidence in her teammates but if she passes it there’s a chance for a turnover and if she doesn’t I know nine times out of 10 she’s going to score.”

Amarea has been the victim of Asia’s downhill scoring plenty before.

Asia changes speeds in a way that allows her to get passed defenders and create an alley to the rim. When she gets a step, there’s not much a defense can do.

“I don’t even know how she does it,” Amarea said.

Amarea’s own skill set has seen a steady rise over the years.