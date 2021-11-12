Asia and Amarea Donald are on a mission to end Hobart's conference drought

HOBART — The driveway matchup between Hobart sisters Amarea and Asia Donald are tough.
Brutally tough.
“We’re physical,” says Amarea, a senior.
“It just gets competitive,” Asia, a junior, adds.
Just don’t bother calling any fouls.
“You don’t,” Amarea said. “She’ll be fouling me so hard sometimes it’s just like — dang.”
The Donald sisters form the backbone for a Brickies program which returned the majority of its contributors from a season ago but is still chasing an elusive Northwest Crossroads Conference win for the first time since Jan. 12, 2018.
That streak isn’t lost on the Donald sisters.
They want it snapped.
“We’re really working hard to play better in conference and win more games and compete for it,” Amarea said. “If everybody does their part and does their part well we have a team that can do it.”
The Donalds will dictate plenty of that.
“They work so well together,” Hobart coach Tim Feddeler said. “Those two out there know who each other are. They’re working for each other and play to their strengths. There’s a great chemistry.”
Asia averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game to earn a spot on the Times Second-Team All-Area as a sophomore. She’s attracting collegiate interest from the likes of Valparaiso and Toledo, among others.
“She’s just an outstanding athlete with great basketball instinct,” Feddeler said. “She’s a great rebounder and when she gets the ball in her hands nobody can beat her down the court. She just goes. What people don’t realize is how unselfish she is, and I’m trying to get her to just go. It’s not that we don’t have confidence in her teammates but if she passes it there’s a chance for a turnover and if she doesn’t I know nine times out of 10 she’s going to score.”
Amarea has been the victim of Asia’s downhill scoring plenty before.
Asia changes speeds in a way that allows her to get passed defenders and create an alley to the rim. When she gets a step, there’s not much a defense can do.
“I don’t even know how she does it,” Amarea said.
Amarea’s own skill set has seen a steady rise over the years.
The sisters joked that Amarea’s game in middle school was at a C-team level but she’s since become a more capable scorer and versatile defender who’s able to defend all five spots on the floor while averaging 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
“We ask her to do a lot,” Feddeler said, “and she’s capable of it.”
Opponents frequently double-teamed Asia throughout last season wherever possible. But Hobart, admittedly, couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities it opened up for the other players on the floor.
With Amarea’s game rounding into shape, sophomore guards Emma Ortiz and Jesse Neace providing some outside shooting and a few others with significant playing experience back on the roster the Brickies feel they have reason to be optimistic about their odds in the NCC.
“I think any one of us can win on any given night,” Feddeler said. “Our goal is to finish in the top half of conference ... but you never know. A team with two losses this year could win conference because every game is going to be so competitive.”
Asia is more bullish.
“We definitely think this team can have the best record Hobart has had in a long time,” she said.