Ava Ziolkowski steps up for new-look Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Crown Point had some big shoes to fill coming into this season. Ava Ziolkowski has done as good a job as could be asked filling those shoes.

Last season, Crown Point’s run ended in semistate with a loss to Noblesville. Ziolkowski scored eight points in the loss. According to coach Chris Seibert, the then-sophomore was the Bulldogs fifth- or sixth-best option to score.

Now, through 11 games of the 2022-23 season, Ziolkowski is the clear No. 1 option. She’s scored fewer than that eight-point mark from last year’s semistate just once and is averaging an eye-popping 18.5 points per game for Crown Point.

“Staying calm and knowing that everything is going to be OK,” Ziolkowski said of her approach to this season. “Just having that mindset that we’ll all be good in the end.”

That outlook was tested early on this season. Crown Point entered this year with question marks after graduating First Team All-State team members Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard. The Bulldogs found themselves 4-4 after eight games. Last year, Crown Point didn’t lose its fourth game until the loss to Noblesville to end its season in February.

Since then, the Bulldogs — and Ziolkowski — have turned things around. They’ve won three straight games, including a 14-point win over Penn.

“We knew that we had big shoes to fill,” Ziolkowski said. “We’ve just been working together to try to pick that up and do the things that we’re good at and it’s been working out. We’ve finally figured it out.”

“We’re a work in progress,” Seibert said, “and we knew that was going to be the case with a lot of kids in different roles — pretty much every kid in a different role than they’ve been than in previous years.”

Ziolkowski is no exception to Bulldogs pattern of finding new roles.

One challenge for the junior guard was she’d never had to run the point before. Now, with Carrothers gone, that job has fallen to her. Ziolkowski said her ball handling was the biggest weak spot in her game that needed addressing.

She’s worked on it, and it’s shown. Once limited to spot-up shooting and moving without the ball, Ziolkowski has evolved into one of the Region’s most dynamic scorers, able to pick up buckets off the dribble or still knock down the outside shot.

Ziolkowski has eclipsed the 20-point mark five times in her 11 games this season. She’s shooting an impressive 55% from the field and an even-more-impressive 44% from 3-point range.

“Her role has changed drastically,” Seibert said. “With her facing the other team’s best defenders every game, being chased a lot of games and just finding other ways to score other than just standing and shooting.

“Her ability to score at all three levels, her ability to affect the game on the boards, also on the defensive end, is really what has separated her from last year at this point to where she is now.”

PHOTOS: Portage at Crown Point girls basketball Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_8 Portage’s Alante' Wright (32) takes a shot against Crown Point’s Ava Ziolkowski (24) in the first quarter at Crown Point on Friday evening. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_7 Crown Point’s Emily Phillips (11) takes a shot in the second quarter against Portage at Crown Point on Friday evening. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_4 Portage’s Alyssa Hiller (23) goes to the basket against Crown Point’s Brooke Lindesmith (13) in the first quarter at Crown Point on Friday evening. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_3 Crown Point’s Emily Phillips (11) and Abbi Foster (12) go for the rebound with Portage’s Liberty Wilson (25) and Evelyn Garza (21) in the firs… Uploaded-images 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_9 Crown Point’s Ava Ziolkowski (24) tries to get to the basket against Portage’s Alante' Wright (32) in the second quarter at Crown Point on Fri… Uploaded-images 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_1 Crown Point’s Brooke Lindesmith (13) launches a 3-point shot with time expiring Friday against Portage’s Peyton Wilson (12) in the second quar… Uploaded-images 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_5 Crown Point’s Brooke Lindesmith (13) tries to hold on to the loose ball against Portage’s Ava Melendez (1) and Anjelicia Del Valle (15) early … Uploaded-images 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_6 Crown Point’s Abbi Foster (12) takes a shot against Portage’s Alyssa Hiller (23) in the first quarter at Crown Point on Friday evening. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_2 Crown Point’s Emily Phillips (11) pulls the ball away from Portage’s Ava Melendez (1) under the basket in the first quarter at Crown Point on …