Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association polls
Week 4
Monday
Class 4A
Rank, School, Record, Previous ranking
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Warren Central (7), 113, 5-0, 1
2. Homestead (3), 103, 5-0, 2
3. North Central (2), 100, 6-0, 3
4. Hamilton Southeastern, 89, 9-0, 4
5. Penn, 64, 7-0, 5
6. Lawrence North, 60, 7-1, 6
7. Bedford North Lawrence, 46, 6-1, 7
8. Brownsburg, 24, 7-2, 8T
9. Bloomington South, 19, 6-1, NR
10. Crown Point, 18, 7-0, NR
Others receiving votes: Castle, Fishers, LaPorte, Avon, Mt. Vernon (Fortville).
Class 3A
Rank, School, Record, Previous ranking
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Northwestern (10), 118, 4-2, 1
2. Salem (2), 94, 7-0, 2
3. Evansville Memorial, 75, 2-0, 3
4. Norwell, 72, 6-0, 8
5. Mishawaka Marian, 63, 7-0, 9
6. Danville, 56, 6-1, 7
7. Vincennes Lincoln, 37, 6-1, 4
8. Benton Central, 33, 6-1, 10
9. Fort Wayne Concordia, 32, 5-2, 5T
10. Greensburg, 25, 5-2, 5T
Others receiving votes: West Side, West Noble, Bellmont, Washington, Lawrenceburg, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Lakeland, Heritage Hills, Northwood.
Class 2A
Rank, School, Record, Previous ranking
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Central Noble (8), 98, 8-0, 2
2. Oak Hill (2), 90, 6-1, 4
3. Triton-Central, 74, 7-1, 3
4. Winchester, 70, 6-1, 1
5. Tipton, 49, 5-1, 7
6. Monroe Central, 36, 3-1, 5
7T. North Judson, 20, 4-0, NR
7T. Paoli, 20, 4-2, 8
9. Bremen, 19, 6-1, NR
10T. Linton-Stockton, 18, 5-1, NR
10T. Eastern Pekin, 18, 4-2, 6
Others receiving votes: Cloverdale, Lafayette Central Catholic, Crawford County, Bishop Noll, Evansville Mater Dei, Union County, Austin, Western Boone.
Class 1A
Rank, School, Total Points, Record, Previous ranking
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Marquette Catholic (7), 79, 5-1, 1
2. Vincennes Rivet (1), 73, 5-0, 2
3. University, 64, 4-0, 3
4. Northfield, 50, 4-1, 4
5. Loogootee, 44, 4-0, 5
6. Tecumseh, 30, 4-0, 9
7. West Washington, 24, 7-2, 6
8. Morristown, 22, 5-1, 7
9. Oregon-Davis, 21, 4-2, 8
10. Jac-Cen-Del, 19, 4-2, 1-
Others receiving votes: Waldron, Blue River Valley, Springs Valley, Bloomfield.
Indiana Basketball Coaches Association polls
Girls Basketball
Week 4 (Nov. 24)
Rank, School, Total Points, Record
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Warren Central (13), 365, 5-0 13
2. Homestead (2), 353, 5-0
3. North Central (Indianapolis) (1), 347, 6-0
4. Hamilton Southeastern 335 (3), 9-0
5. Northwestern (1), 312, 4-2
6. Penn, 286, 7-0
7. Lawrence North, 266, 7-1
8. Bedford North Lawrence, 249, 6-1
9. Castle, 212, 5-0
10. Brownsburg, 202, 7-2
11. Bloomington South, 159, 6-1
12. Michigan City Marquette, 158, 5-1
13. Crown Point, 125, 7-0
14. Jeffersonville, 99, 4-2
15. Avon, 93, 6-1
16. Center Grove, 89, 5-2
17. Zionsville, 67, 4-3
18. Carmel, 46, 3-3
19. Fishers, 44, 6-2
19. Central Noble, 44, 8-0
Other schools receiving votes: Ben Davis, Benton Central, Bremen, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Chesterton, Danville, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Fort Wayne South Side, Greensburg, Heritage Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lafayette Jefferson, LaPorte, Lawrence Central, Lawrenceburg, Mishawaka Marian, Monroe Central, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Palestine, North Judson-San Pierre, Northfield, Northridge, Norwell, Oak Hill, Pike, Plymouth, Roncalli, Salem, South Bend St. Joseph, Tipton, Triton Central, Vincennes Lincoln, Vincennes Rivet, Warsaw Community, Winchester Community.
Boys Basketball
Nov. 25
Rank, School, Total Points
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Warren Central (19), 399
2. Carmel, 370
3. Center Grove (1), 362
4. Indianapolis Cathedral, 320
5. Ben Davis, 311
6. Lawrence Central, 271
7. Culver Academies, 251
8. Floyd Central, 247
9. Hamilton Southeastern, 225
10. Zionsville, 211
11. Valparaiso, 209
12. New Castle, 170
13. New Albany, 127
14T. Jeffersonville, 114
14T. Lawrence North, 114
16. Penn, 81
17. Brownsburg, 76
18. Marion, 74
19. Indianapolis Attucks, 69
20. Westview, 25
Others receiving votes: Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Castle, Chesterton, East Noble, Edgewood, Evansville Bosse, Evansville F.J. Reitz, Fishers, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne Wayne, Greensburg, Heritage Hills, Homestead, Lafayette Jefferson, Mishawaka Marian, Morristown, Munster, Pike, Shelbyville, Silver Creek, South Bend Riley, Southwestern (Hanover), West Lafayette.