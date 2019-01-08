Boys basketball
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Warren Central (16)
|10-0
|338
|1
|2. Carmel (1)
|9-0
|322
|2
|3. Floyd Central
|9-1
|242
|3
|4. Indpls Cathedral
|11-2
|201
|6
|5. Lawrence Central
|10-2
|184
|7
|6. Zionsville
|10-3
|119
|10
|7. Elkhart Memorial
|8-2
|91
|5
|8. Center Grove
|9-4
|89
|8
|9. Plainfield
|11-1
|85
|4
|10. Homestead
|9-1
|82
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Logansport 50. Brownsburg 41. Penn 39. S. Bend Riley 38. Lawrence North 38. Munster 30. Bloomington South 29. Indpls Pike 22. Chesterton 21. Avon (1) 20. Bloomington North 18. Hamilton Southeastern 14. Columbus East 10. Decatur Central 9. Ev. Central 8. Ev. Reitz 7. Indpls Ben Davis 7. Ft. Wayne South 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Mishawaka Marian (16)
|9-0
|338
|1
|2. Northwestern (1)
|10-0
|270
|2
|3. Greensburg
|12-1
|231
|3
|4. Delta
|10-0
|216
|5
|5. Culver Academy
|4-2
|215
|4
|6. Silver Creek
|10-1
|202
|6
|7. Indianapolis Attucks
|10-3
|171
|7
|8. Heritage Hills
|10-1
|114
|10
|9. Edgewood
|10-2
|105
|9
|10. Indpls Brebeuf
|6-3
|102
|8
Others receiving votes:
Brownstown 32. Jimtown 23. Greencastle 14. West Side 7.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southwestern (Jefferson) (14)
|13-1
|328
|1
|2. Tipton (1)
|10-1
|298
|2
|3. Shenandoah
|9-1
|250
|4
|4. LaVille (1)
|10-1
|243
|3
|5. Linton-Stockton
|10-2
|150
|7
|6. Ev. Mater Dei
|8-1
|142
|9
|7. Westview (1)
|8-4
|139
|5
|8. Indpls Howe
|8-3
|123
|8
|9. N. Daviess
|10-2
|97
|6
|10. Crawford Co.
|9-2
|89
|10
Others receiving votes:
Heritage Christian 65. Andrean 39. Frankton 26. Tell City 22. Monrovia 14. N. Decatur 8. Indpls Park Tudor 7.
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13)
|9-1
|332
|1
|2. Kouts (2)
|9-0
|282
|2
|3. University (1)
|13-1
|262
|3
|4. Barr-Reeve
|9-2
|260
|4
|5. Lafayette Catholic (1)
|8-2
|214
|5
|6. Morgan Twp.
|7-1
|147
|9
|7. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
|9-2
|145
|8
|8. Wes-Del
|8-2
|104
|10
|9. Oldenburg
|8-3
|91
|7
|10. Morristown
|11-3
|71
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Springs Valley 55. Washington Twp. 32. Indpls Metro 24. Shoals 14. 21st Century 7.
Girls basketball
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hamilton Southeastern (10)
|17-1
|118
|2
|2. Homestead (1)
|18-2
|95
|1
|3. Penn (1)
|17-0
|94
|4
|4. Warren Central
|14-2
|88
|3
|5. Crown Point
|18-0
|70
|7
|6. Indpls N. Central
|16-4
|56
|5
|7. Brownsburg
|15-2
|43
|9
|8. Center Grove
|15-2
|28
|10
|9. Bedford N. Lawrence
|14-4
|26
|6
|(tie) Lawrence North
|15-4
|26
|8
Others receiving votes: Castle, Bloomington South, Pike, Elkhart Central, Kankakee Valley.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Northwestern (11)
|16-2
|110
|1
|2. Norwell
|15-1
|96
|3
|3. Mishawaka Marian
|16-1
|83
|4
|4. Benton Central
|19-2
|72
|5
|5. Salem
|15-3
|52
|2
|6. Danville
|13-4
|45
|5
|7. Bellmont
|15-1
|42
|NR
|8. Vincennes Lincoln
|15-3
|27
|8
|9. Lawrenceburg
|18-1
|23
|9
|10. Ft. Wayne Concordia
|13-4
|17
|7
Others receiving votes: Northwood, Greensburg, Marion, Evansville Memorial, Scottsburg, Garrett, Lakeland.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Central Noble (9)
|16-0
|90
|1
|2. Oak Hill
|15-2
|78
|2
|3. Triton Central
|16-1
|75
|3
|4. Winchester
|18-3
|61
|4
|5. N. Judson
|13-2
|49
|5
|6. Bishop Noll
|15-1
|42
|7
|7. Tipton
|15-3
|39
|6
|8. Eastern (Pekin)
|13-4
|17
|8
|9. Lafayette Central Catholic
|14-3
|15
|10
|10. Cloverdale
|16-3
|11
|9
Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton, Crawford County, Monroe Central, Bremen, North Decator.
|Class A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Marquette Catholic (8)
|15-1
|98
|1
|2. Vincennes Rivet (2)
|17-0
|92
|2
|3. University
|15-1
|78
|3
|4. Northfield
|14-2
|61
|6
|5. Tecumseh
|14-1
|57
|5
|6. Loogootee
|15-1
|55
|4
|7. Jac-Cen-Del
|13-4
|39
|7
|8. Springs Valley
|12-4
|16
|8
|9. Waldron
|10-5
|11
|9
|10. S. Central (Union Mills)
|13-4
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Trinity Lutheran, Oregon-Davis, North Central (Farmersburg), Morgan Township, West Washington, Oldenburg Academy, North Vermillion, Union City.