Gallery: Covenant Christian at Morgan Township boys basketball
The Covenant Christian boys basketball team played at Morgan Township on Dec. 21, 2018.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

Boys basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Warren Central (16)10-03381
2. Carmel (1)9-03222
3. Floyd Central9-12423
4. Indpls Cathedral11-22016
5. Lawrence Central10-21847
6. Zionsville10-311910
7. Elkhart Memorial8-2915
8. Center Grove9-4898
9. Plainfield11-1854
10. Homestead9-182NR

Others receiving votes:

Logansport 50. Brownsburg 41. Penn 39. S. Bend Riley 38. Lawrence North 38. Munster 30. Bloomington South 29. Indpls Pike 22. Chesterton 21. Avon (1) 20. Bloomington North 18. Hamilton Southeastern 14. Columbus East 10. Decatur Central 9. Ev. Central 8. Ev. Reitz 7. Indpls Ben Davis 7. Ft. Wayne South 6.

Class 3A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Mishawaka Marian (16)9-03381
2. Northwestern (1)10-02702
3. Greensburg12-12313
4. Delta10-02165
5. Culver Academy4-22154
6. Silver Creek10-12026
7. Indianapolis Attucks10-31717
8. Heritage Hills10-111410
9. Edgewood10-21059
10. Indpls Brebeuf6-31028

Others receiving votes:

Brownstown 32. Jimtown 23. Greencastle 14. West Side 7.

Class 2A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Southwestern (Jefferson) (14)13-13281
2. Tipton (1)10-12982
3. Shenandoah9-12504
4. LaVille (1)10-12433
5. Linton-Stockton10-21507
6. Ev. Mater Dei8-11429
7. Westview (1)8-41395
8. Indpls Howe8-31238
9. N. Daviess10-2976
10. Crawford Co.9-28910

Others receiving votes:

Heritage Christian 65. Andrean 39. Frankton 26. Tell City 22. Monrovia 14. N. Decatur 8. Indpls Park Tudor 7.

Class 1A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13)9-13321
2. Kouts (2)9-02822
3. University (1)13-12623
4. Barr-Reeve9-22604
5. Lafayette Catholic (1)8-22145
6. Morgan Twp.7-11479
7. Covenant Christian (DeMotte)9-21458
8. Wes-Del8-210410
9. Oldenburg8-3917
10. Morristown11-371NR

Others receiving votes:

Springs Valley 55. Washington Twp. 32. Indpls Metro 24. Shoals 14. 21st Century 7.

Girls basketball

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:

Class 4A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Hamilton Southeastern (10)17-11182
2. Homestead (1)18-2951
3. Penn (1)17-0944
4. Warren Central14-2883
5. Crown Point18-0707
6. Indpls N. Central16-4565
7. Brownsburg15-2439
8. Center Grove15-22810
9. Bedford N. Lawrence14-4266
(tie) Lawrence North15-4268

Others receiving votes: Castle, Bloomington South, Pike, Elkhart Central, Kankakee Valley.

Class 3A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Northwestern (11)16-21101
2. Norwell15-1963
3. Mishawaka Marian16-1834
4. Benton Central19-2725
5. Salem15-3522
6. Danville13-4455
7. Bellmont15-142NR
8. Vincennes Lincoln15-3278
9. Lawrenceburg18-1239
10. Ft. Wayne Concordia13-4177

Others receiving votes: Northwood, Greensburg, Marion, Evansville Memorial, Scottsburg, Garrett, Lakeland.

Class 2A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Central Noble (9)16-0901
2. Oak Hill15-2782
3. Triton Central16-1753
4. Winchester18-3614
5. N. Judson13-2495
6. Bishop Noll15-1427
7. Tipton15-3396
8. Eastern (Pekin)13-4178
9. Lafayette Central Catholic14-31510
10. Cloverdale16-3119

Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton, Crawford County, Monroe Central, Bremen, North Decator.

Class A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Marquette Catholic (8)15-1981
2. Vincennes Rivet (2)17-0922
3. University15-1783
4. Northfield14-2616
5. Tecumseh14-1575
6. Loogootee15-1554
7. Jac-Cen-Del13-4397
8. Springs Valley12-4168
9. Waldron10-5119
10. S. Central (Union Mills)13-46NR

Others receiving votes: Trinity Lutheran, Oregon-Davis, North Central (Farmersburg), Morgan Township, West Washington, Oldenburg Academy, North Vermillion, Union City.

