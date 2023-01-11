Basketball, soccer or track: Andrean’s Emily Ziegelhofer does whatever she’s asked

MERRILLVILLE — The plan was always for Emily Ziegelhofer to play guard. Andrean coach Tony Scheub remembers telling Ziegelhofer’s mother as much when her daughter was playing in middle school with aspirations of joining the 59er program the next year.

But that plan, as many do with high school athletes, changed.

Andrean would be spoiled by an influx of guards, including senior classmates Tori Allen and Lauren Colon, among others, who absorbed most of the ball handling duties. Ziegelhofer is one of the few 6-footers on the team, which meant she was sent to the painted area.

In her second and final varsity season, center is where she calls home.

“We’ve got some solid ball handlers, so we wanted to put her and her height into the post,” Scheub said. “She’s done whatever we’ve asked her to do.”

Filling the needed role is nothing new for Ziegelhofer, one of the most versatile athletes at Andrean.

She’s a three-sport varsity athlete having been a four-year varsity contributor to the soccer program in the fall and a track athlete in the spring, running and competing in the high jump.

Ziegelhofer joined 2022 graduate Bridget Sherman as the lone two girls to play for both the 2021 state runner-up soccer team and the hoops squad that fell in the regional finals later that school year. Ziegelhofer assisted on Sherman’s goal in the regional championship to send the 59ers to semistate.

This year, Ziegelhofer is the lone girl playing both sports.

Like with basketball, Ziegelhofer could play just about anywhere on the soccer field. She played a more offensive role as a sophomore in the midfield but wound up spending her junior year floating between the defensive spot and outside mid after coaches tried her out on defense on a whim during a summer friendly.

“This past season she really flourished in that outside mid role for us,” Andrean girls soccer coach Jeff Clapman said. “It just goes to show you that the versatility and openness to do whatever her teammates need her to do was greatly appreciated by me for sure.”

Frequent postseason runs haven’t allowed Ziegelhofer much rest between seasons, but she’d rather have that than the alternative. The cross-training between sports makes her a more well-rounded athlete.

“It really does help,” she said. “Physically, I’m active all year. But honestly, it’s more about heart and the Andrean mindset. We always try to do our best in every way we can. I think that really translates from the soccer field to the basketball court and track and in everything we do here.”

Ziegelhofer averaged 1.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a junior but has climbed to 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game off the bench as a senior. Sophomore forward Maddie Walton’s emergence as the team’s second-leading scorer has led to the two of them being the 59ers’ one-two answer at center.

The trouble is that even after two seasons in the post, it’s not completely natural. Andrean doesn’t call many — if any — plays for its center, which leaves Ziegelhofer scrapping for rebounds to create her scoring chances. At times her previous guard play offers the flexibility for the 59ers to effectively play small with a five “guard” lineup.

In the paint, Ziegelhofer oftentimes finds herself checking opposing forwards who are significantly larger than herself, which has its challenges.

“I’m very skinny,” Ziegelhofer said laughing. “I get pushed around a lot. But you have to have that fire to fight back.”

Ziegelhofer has. She and her 59ers are 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference with one potential conference-deciding game against Kankakee Valley (14-5, 3-0) still looming on the schedule.

Ziegelhofer and her soccer teammates reached semistate this past fall. She believes the basketball team can make a similar run.

Preferably a longer one.

“This year we’ve had really high hopes,” Ziegelhofer said. “We’ve been talking about this tournament since the start of the season, even in summer league and conditioning. We’ve talked about it and want to finish with a bang.”