Before heading to Purdue, Lilly Stoddard eyes another state title to close out Crown Point career

CROWN POINT — Lilly Stoddard was late.

The Crown Point senior and her Bulldogs teammates had held off Merrillville to win a fourth consecutive sectional championship 50-48. Stoddard’s mother, Christine (Bishop) Roye, waited for her daughter to come out of the locker room after cutting down the nets so they could get home to take their waiting dogs outside.

Stoddard was unusually slow. Roye wondered what held her daughter up.

When Stoddard finally came out there was blood splattered on her shorts leg around the spot where multiple bandages came and went throughout the night. She was late because she needed to clean up the cut she got early in the game that wouldn’t stop bleeding.

“I guess it got a little physical,” Stoddard said.

Stoddard grew up being tough. The 6-foot-4 Crown Point center didn’t really have a choice.

Older sister Abby Stoddard is two years older and little brother Luke Stoddard is two years younger. She was in the middle. The Stoddard siblings — including third-grader Ella Roye — make everything competitive. Look no further than their games of pool basketball at home. There are no refs to call fouls.

“You definitely wind up with bruises,” Stoddard said.

Stoddard will graduate from Crown Point as one of the most accomplished athletes in school history before heading to Purdue to play basketball under coach Katie Gearlds. Stoddard herself hasn’t bothered trying to put that into perspective quite yet.

Fifteen offers to play college basketball. McDonald’s All-American nominee. Miss Basketball candidate. One thousand points — and counting. Nearly 900 rebounds — and counting. Ranked No. 71 among 2022 basketball prospects by ESPN. Indiana Junior All-Star. Two-time Duneland Athletic Conference all-conference selection — so far. The list goes on.

And that’s just basketball. Colleges wanted Stoddard to play volleyball, too, considering she was named Indiana All-Star as both a junior and senior. If it weren’t for too much overlap she’d have considered playing both.

“She’s unbelievable,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. “She’s the most athletic player I’ve ever coached. To see someone her size be able to do athletically what she can do and also pair that with her basketball knowledge and acumen is huge. That’s obviously why so many colleges were interested in her and why she was recruited by everyone all across the country.”

Niko Panousis, the head basketball coach at Bosco Institute and Stoddard’s private coach, remembers seeing Lilly with Abby in open gyms at the old Merrillville Field House. Her height as an eighth-grader intrigued him.

Then he saw her run the floor.

“Lilly got your attention,” he said.

Panousis recalled jokingly getting a tennis ball out at the end of a workout with the Stoddard sisters at the Sports Medicine Institute back when Lilly was a sophomore and someone suggested she try and go up for a dunk. They were only being half-serious.

Then Stoddard went and did it.

“I was like ‘Hold on, hold on, hold on,’” Panousis said. “You see that in person and it’s like, wow. This girl is special. And then you go see how she exploded to the ball on the volleyball court, how she moves and how strong she is. This sort of girl doesn’t come around often.”

Credit genetics for part of that. Her father Paul Stoddard played a season at Purdue Calumet (now Purdue Northwest) and mother Roye played for St. Joseph's College after being named Times Player of the Year in 1988 as a junior at Lake Central.

The rest was Stoddard’s own making.

“She’s got the gift, right?” Panousis said. “But then she goes and works on everything. She’s so detail-oriented and always asking questions. Like, 'How do I do this better? Or what should I do if they do this?' She’s constantly trying to find ways to get better at everything she does.”

Film sessions with Roye helped. For better or worse, mom was daughter’s toughest critic when she needed a dose of reality but quick to be her biggest supporter, too, Stoddard said. She could do without some of the replays, though.

“Watching film with her is always interesting after a game,” Stoddard said. “She’ll replay things over and over again. She’s a huge help, though. She knows so much about the game and I’ve learned so much from her.”

Crown Point hangs jerseys up on the wall next to the home bench of all the Indiana All-Stars to come through its boys and girls programs. Stoddard’s will go up after this year. Statistically speaking, she’s one of the most dominant players to ever wear a Bulldogs jersey which doesn’t even account for the countless double-teams she’s drawn and the plays she’s blown up in the post.

The scary thing, both Seibert and Panousis said, is that Stoddard is still unlocking more elements of her game whether that be as a slasher or multi-position defender. She’s expected to play anywhere from shooting guard to power forward with the Boilermakers. The player fans see at Crown Point won’t be the same one they see in West Lafayette.

But before that, she’s got a semistate matchup with Noblesville and a state championship to defend.

“Another state title would be awesome,” Stoddard said. “That’s what we’ve been working toward all year.”

Whenever it is over, whether that be after this weekend of next, Stoddard will have left her mark. Bruised up or not.

“She’s one of the best ever,” Seibert said. “She’s one of the best ever to put on this uniform. She’s one of the best multi-sport athletes this school has ever seen. You’re going to remember that for a long, long time.”

