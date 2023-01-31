Big fourth quarter lifts Hobart past Kankakee Valley

LOWELL — Hobart used a big fourth quarter to turn back Kankakee Valley 57-46 on Tuesday in the first game of Class 4A Sectional 2 at The Pit in Lowell.

It was Hobart’s first sectional victory since 2015, and it was sweet for the Brickies.

“It feels really good,” said junior guard Emma Ortiz, who scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter. “I didn’t get to play last year, so playing this year felt like I just kind of had something to prove. I feel like I went out there and I proved it.”

K.V. led 35-33 after three quarters, and Hobart opened the fourth with a blitz to take a 49-39 lead on a 3-pointer by Jesse Neace with 4:09 left in the game. K.V. got to within 51-46 on a Kate Thomas bucket, but it got no closer.

Hobart senior Asia Donald, who pumped in a game-high 27 points, scored four points in the fourth, and her rebound and two free throws with :40 left were the dagger.

“It feels good because we haven’t done it in a long time,” Donald said. “It brings energy, and hopefully we can keep it going, keep improving and keep moving forward.”

Hobart (14-10) advances to play Portage in Friday’s first semifinal at 5:30 p.m.

First-year Hobart coach Alaina Richter said she was so proud of her players.

“That’s the team that I’ve been seeing all season, and they finally proved it to everybody how talented they are,” she said.

It didn’t hurt that Donald, the state’s leading scorer, had a monster game, finishing with 13 rebounds and seven steals.

“There were a lot of obstacles that we had to face in this game,” Richter said. “A lot of missed shots, and not a lot of fouls weren’t getting called. They persevered, and they pushed through. They never gave up clearly, and I’m proud of them for that.”

Although Donald scored 10 points in the first quarter, some of her shots inside weren’t falling and she wasn’t getting to the line. She adjusted by taking some mid-range jumpers the rest of the game.

“We were focused and locked in more,” she said.

Hobart led at the first stop 13-12, and then K.V. opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 19-13 lead.

Hobart battled back, and a Riley Weber putback got the Brickies within 23-22 with :25 before the half. Lilly Toppen split two free throws with 7 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Kougars a 24-22 halftime advantage.

Thomas led the Kougars (16-7) with 14 points, and Faith Mauger added eight points and seven rebounds. Toppen battled through a sprained ankle and finished with 3 points.’

“We played very nervously from the tip,” K.V. coach Brandon Bradley said. “We discussed it coming into the game, and we still had to kind of work through that. I thought we started to settle down there in the second quarter, then it came back in business again later... We’re also pretty beat up right now... They gave effort. We just needed to take care of the ball a little bit better. We battled until about two minutes to go, and then I think we kind of let the finality of it kind of seeked in.”