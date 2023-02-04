LOWELL — Valparaiso’s been talking about this one for a long time.

The Vikings had 20 historical sectional titles on Saturday morning but the most recent one was won in 2005. Coach Candy Wilson has four on her resume but all of them came when she was coaching at Boone Grove. It was a weight on the program's collective shoulders.

“You walk into our locker room and there’s this huge picture of the state of Indiana and it’s got all the things that the girls basketball program at Valpo has accomplished in the past. I look at that every day,” Wilson said. “That’s been grinding at me.”

The weight was lifted Saturday night with a 47-33 win over Portage in the Class 4A Sectional 2 championship at Lowell. The Vikings took home the school’s 21st sectional trophy.

“This is a huge deal and it’s really important to our team. We haven’t won one in a long, long time,” senior Norah Flynn said. “We’re so excited that we could come out, play our hardest and win this game.”

Flynn had 11 points for the Vikings, including several important shots in the second half.

“It feels really good to have an impact in this kind of game,” she said. “We won the title.”

Vikings freshman Lillian was the star again, though, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds. That included making eight of eight free throws to seal the game in the fourth quarter. During a stretch that straddled halftime, Barnes scored 12 consecutive points.

“Besides being a talent, she just plays with such passion,” Wilson said. “I’ve never coached anybody like that before and it’s just phenomenal. I’ve had players close but she is just phenomenal and she makes everybody else better around her.”

Portage (14-11) jumped out in front early behind Ava Melendez’s eight-point first quarter. The 5-foot-4-inch point guard made a pair of 3-pointers. The Indians made four from behind the arc, as a team, in the frame. They led by five for most of the first half.

Barnes picked up her second foul with about three minutes left in the opening quarter. She never left the court and scored 10 of her 24 in the first half, including a layup at the buzzer before halftime.

Barnes scored all eight points for Valparaiso in the second quarter. She also had 11 rebounds for the game.

“We were playing to not lose instead of win and I just said ‘We’re going ham in the second half,’” Wilson said. “I wanted to see how it played out at the start and we just looked lethargic. I thought ‘We’ve got to get something to get our offense going and that’s usually our defense.”

Valparaiso (23-2) did just that after halftime, tallying the next 17 points behind an oppressive full-court trap defense. Portage didn’t score until an Ava Melendez 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds of the third quarter.

The final quarter was much of the same, with the Vikings playing stifling defense and hitting the free throws necessary to win.

“We’re building a program and we’re finally at the point that we’ve got it where we want to be. We’ve got kids coming up in the system,” she said. “It’s a culture. Hopefully this gets the culture back on track and gets us going in the future.”

